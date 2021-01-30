Sergino Dest reveals why he chose Barcelona over Bayern Munich

Barcelona's young star Sergino Dest has revealed the reason he chose La Liga giants Barcelona over a move to Bayern Munich.

Dest rejected the advances of Bayern Munich to join Barcelona from Ajax last summer in a €21 million move, thus replacing the Wolverhampton Wanderers-bound Nelson Semedo.

The United States of America international admitted that Barcelona had been the club of his dreams and he could not turn down the opportunity to represent the club.

"FC Barcelona was the club of my dreams. I’ve always wanted to play for Barca at one point or another and then I got the opportunity." said Dest.

Sergino Dest, a 20 year old 🇺🇸 international, has played 1500 minutes across all competitions this season for BARCELONA, and like, no one bats an eye.

We've come so far. 👏





Since joining Barcelona last summer, Dest has made 21 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal. The 20-year old has predominantly played as a right-back, but has made a few appearances at left-back as well.

"I listened to my heart," Sergino Dest explains his Barcelona move

Dest has enjoyed a good start to his Barcelona career

Bayern Munich were heavily linked with Dest, and there were rumours that a move had already been wrapped up. The right-back stated that it had not been an easy decision.

"Bayern Munich still existed, it wasn’t an easy decision. They are both great teams, but then I listened to my heart and said to myself that Barcelona was the place for me. That’s why I went to Barca." said Dest.

Bayern Munich subsequently signed right-back Bouna Sarr from Marseille, having successfully utilised midfielder Joshua Kimmich in that position last season.

Meanwhile, Dest has made a good start to his Barcelona career, despite the Camp Nou outfit's inconsistent performances this season.

Barcelona sacked Quique Setien last summer and appointed former player Ronald Koeman as their new manager, with the club still reeling from the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi announced his decision to leave the club last summer. Arguably the greatest player to have played for the club, Messi was linked with Manchester City but a move failed to come to fruition.

With his contract expiring in the summer, there have been no signs from Messi about wanting to sign a new deal. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been mooted as potential destinations.

In each of his last 15 seasons across all competitions, Lionel Messi has scored 𝙖𝙩 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩 15 goals for Barcelona.

He's now one shy of reaching 650 goals for the club. 🤯





