Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley are set to play hosts to Huddersfield Town at Oakwell on Saturday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Barnsley come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Swansea City last Saturday at the Liberty Stadium.

An early first-half goal from winger Jamal Lowe and an own goal from attacker Victor Adeboyejo in the second half ensured victory for Steve Cooper's Swansea City.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, beat Watford 2-0 last Saturday at the John Smith's Stadium.

A first-half goal from former Manchester United striker Fraizer Campbell and an own goal from French midfielder Etienne Capoue secured the win for Carlos Corberan's side.

Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Huddersfield Town hold a slight advantage. They have won six games, lost four and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the EFL Championship. Barnsley beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 courtesy of goals from midfielder Alex Mowatt and forward Conor Chaplin.

Midfielder Lewis O'Brien scored the consolation goal for Huddersfield Town.

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-W-W-L

Huddersfield Town form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-L-D-W

Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael will be unable to call upon the services of right-back Jordan Williams, German midfielder Mike-Steven Bahre, Welsh left-back Ben Williams, who are all out due to injuries. Finnish centre-back Aapo Halme and attacker Jordan Green are also unavailable.

Injured: Jordan Williams, Mike-Steven Bahre, Ben Williams, Aapo Halme, Jordan Green

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town have a few injury concerns to deal with.

Young midfielder Matty Daly, winger Danny Ward, goalkeeper Ben Hamer, talented attacker Josh Koroma, German centre-back Christopher Schindler and veteran defenders Tommy Elphick and Richard Stearman are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Christopher Schindler, Matty Daly, Josh Koroma, Ben Hamer, Danny Ward, Richard Stearman, Tommy Elphick

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Matty James, Alex Mowatt, Clarke Oduor, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Naby Sarr, Harry Toffolo, Carel Eiting, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O'Brien, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell, Juninho Bacuna

Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Barnsley have assembled a talented squad with some savvy acquisitions, and sit 13th in the league table. Valerien Ismael's side have young talents like Callum Styles and Mads Andersen, who have done well and look set to enjoy a bright career.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, beat Watford last Saturday and will be brimming with confidence. The absence of star attacker Josh Koroma due to injury could prove to be crucial. The Terriers sit 12th in the league table, with an identical record to Barnsley's.

Both sides have played some good football in the Championship this season, and a close match looks to be on the cards. We are expecting this encounter to end in a draw.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Huddersfield Town

