Barnsley vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Two relegation-battling sides square off at Oakwell Stadium on Saturday as Barnsley host Hull City in the EFL Championship.

The Colliers won for the first time in 14 games last night, coming from behind to beat Derby County in a massive reprieve for them.

It was only their second victory of the season. They moved above Hull in 22nd position, whose losing streak extended to five games following last night's 1-0 loss to West Brom.

The Tigers too have won only twice all season but remain second from bottom by virtue of more defeats.

They're one of only two sides in the division who're still to hit double-digits in the points columns, having accumulated only nine so far.

Derby County are bottom with five, although the club were slapped with a 12-point deduction for going into administration.

Barnsley vs Hull City Head-To-Head

There have been 105 clashes between the sides in history, with Barnsley winning 42 times and losing on a close 40 occasions.

Their last defeat in the fixture came in October 2017 and the Reds have won each of their last two clashes too.

Barnsley FC @BarnsleyFC



Here's last night's winner, in front of an adoring Ponty End... 🥰 🇧🇪 @Leyalseka is in red-hot form right now.Here's last night's winner, in front of an adoring Ponty End... 🥰 🇧🇪 @Leyalseka is in red-hot form right now. Here's last night's winner, in front of an adoring Ponty End... 🥰 https://t.co/b6tr2QNIyi

Barnsley Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Barnsley vs Hull City Team News

Barnsley

The Colliers won't have Carlton Morris for a while as the forward is still recovering from a knee injury.

Head coach Joseph Laumann may stick with the same front-three of Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo and Aaron Leya Iseka.

Adeboyejo and Iseka were on target against Derby last night, scoring apiece to help them secure a comeback victory.

Injured: Carlton Morris

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hull City

The Tigers have an injury-free squad going into the match.

Despite losing to West Brom in their last game, manager Grant McCann might stick with the same XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Barnsley vs Hull City Predicted XI

Barnsley (3-4-2-1): Brad Collins; Mads Juel Andersen, Liam Kitching, Jasper Moon; Callum Brittain, Claudio Gomes, Josh Benson, Callum Styles; Aaron Leya Iseka, Victor Adeboyejo; Cauley Woodrow.

Hull City (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood; Mallik Wilks, George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter; Josh Magennis.

Barnsley vs Hull City Prediction

The game may not be one-way traffic but Hull are stuck in a rut at the moment, losing each of their last five games and failing to score in their last three.

Barnsley, meanwhile, have their confidence restored after last night's game and will look to channel that here.

Barring an implosion, it should be a comfortable win for the home side.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-0 Hull City

Edited by Shardul Sant