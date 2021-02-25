Barnsley vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley are set to play host to Millwall on Saturday at Oakwell for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Barnsley come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Michael O'Neill's Stoke City yesterday at Oakwell. Goals from talented young midfielder Callum Styles and United States of America international Daryl Dike sealed the deal for Valerien Ismael's Barnsley.

Millwall, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Nathan Jones' Luton Town yesterday at Kenilworth Road. A goal from forward Elijah Adebayo for Luton Town was cancelled out by a goal from centre-back George Evans for Millwall.

Barnsley vs Millwall Head-to-Head

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Barnsley hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost five and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from midfielder Alex Mowatt for Barnsley was cancelled out by a goal from centre-back Jake Cooper for Millwall.

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-W-D

Millwall form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-W-W-W

Barnsley vs Millwall Team News

Barnsley

Barnsley will be without left-back Ben Williams and defender Liam Kitching, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Valerien Ismael is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Ben Williams, Liam Kitching

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall

Meanwhile, Millwall manager Gary Rowett will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Jake Cooper, Danish striker Kenneth Zohore, midfielder Ryan Leonard, Scottish defender Murray Wallace and attacker Connor Mahoney. There are doubts over the availability of Dutch midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld.

Injured: Kenneth Zohore, Jake Cooper, Ryan Leonard, Murray Wallace, Connor Mahoney

Doubtful: Maikel Kieftenbeld

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Millwall Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Collins, Toby Sibbick, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Romal Palmer, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin

Barnsley Football Club.



Barnsley Football Club.

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bartosz Bialkowski, Shaun Hutchinson, Alex Pearce, George Evans, Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Woods, Ben Thompson, Scott Malone, Jed Wallace, Jon Daoi Bodvarsson, Tom Bradshaw

Barnsley vs Millwall Prediction

Barnsley are currently 8th in the league table, one point behind 6th placed Cardiff City, who have played a game more. Valerien Ismael's side have been one of the better teams in the Championship this season, and have won their last four league games.

Millwall, on the other hand, are 11th in the league table. Forward Jed Wallace has been an important player for them, while players like Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper have done well as well.

Barnsley are in good form and should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-0 Millwall

