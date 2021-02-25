Bournemouth vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth are set to play host to Watford at Dean Court on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Bournemouth come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Mick McCarthy's Cardiff City yesterday at Dean Court. First-half goals from centre-back Sean Morrison and Wales international Kieffer Moore ensured victory for Cardiff City. Experienced forward Shane Long scored the consolation goal for Bournemouth.

Watford, on the other hand, beat Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers 3-2 yesterday at Ewood Park. Goals from young Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, Senegal international Ismaila Sarr and Swedish midfielder Ken Sema sealed the deal for Xisco Munoz's Watford. Young winger Harvey Elliott and striker Ben Brereton scored the goals for Blackburn Rovers.

Bournemouth vs Watford Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Watford hold a slight advantage. They have won four games, lost two and drawn 10.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from Croatian striker Stipe Perica for Watford was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from centre-back Chris Mepham for Bournemouth.

Bournemouth form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-W-D-W

Watford form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-W-D

Bournemouth vs Watford Team News

Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate will be unable to call upon the services of talented midfielder David Brooks, while there are doubts over the availability of defender Jack Stacey and key striker Dominic Solanke.

Injured: David Brooks

Doubtful: Jack Stacey, Dominic Solanke

Suspended: None

Watford

Meanwhile, Watford will be without experienced striker Troy Deeney, young midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru, veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster and Spanish right-back Marc Navarro, while there are doubts over the availability of Belgium international Christian Kabasele and midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah.

Injured: Troy Deeney, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Marc Navarro, Ben Foster

Doubtful: Christian Kabasele, Nathaniel Chalobah

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Watford Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Asmir Begovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Diego Rico, Philip Billing, Jack Wilshere, Shane Long

Watford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bachmann, Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Dan Gosling, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro, Ken Sema

Bournemouth vs Watford Prediction

Bournemouth are currently 7th in the league table, and have the same number of points as 6th placed Cardiff City. However, the Cherries have lost their last two league games, and manager Jonathan Woodgate will be keen to ensure that they get back to winning ways.

Watford, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league table, seven points behind league leaders Norwich City. The Hornets are in good form coming into this game, having won four of their last five league fixtures. Young forwards Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr have impressed this season.

A close match is on the cards, but Watford should be able to edge past Bournemouth.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-1 Watford

