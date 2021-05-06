Barnsley vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley are set to play host to Norwich City at Oakwell on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Barnsley come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Frankie McAvoy's Preston North End last Saturday at Deepdale. Goals from centre-back Jordan Storey and Wales international Ched Evans sealed the deal for Preston North End.

Norwich City, on the other hand, beat Veljko Paunovic's Reading 4-1 last Saturday at Carrow Road. A brace from midfielder Kieran Dowell and goals from Spanish left-back Xavi Quintilla and star striker Teemu Pukki ensured victory for Daniel Farke's Norwich City.

Barnsley vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Norwich City hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost two and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the 4th round of the FA Cup. Barnsley beat Norwich City 1-0, courtesy of a second-half goal from talented young midfielder Callum Styles.

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-W-L-W

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-L-L-W

Barnsley vs Norwich City Team News

Barnsley

Barnsley will be without left-back Ben Williams, while there are doubts over the availability of Austrian forward Dominik Frieser and defender Liam Kitching. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Valerien Ismael is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Ben Williams

Doubtful: Dominik Frieser, Liam Kitching

Suspended: None

Norwich City

Meanwhile, Norwich City manager Daniel Farke will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Ben Gibson, talented young midfielder Oliver Skipp, Finnish striker Teemu Pukki, right-back Sam Byram, German midfielder Lukas Rupp and German centre-back Christoph Zimmermann.

There are doubts over the availability of veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern and young Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah.

Injured: Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Teemu Pukki, Oliver Skipp, Lukas Rupp, Ben Gibson

Doubtful: Michael McGovern, Adam Idah

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Collins, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Romal Palmer, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Carlton Morris, Daryl Dike, Cauley Woodrow

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Andrew Omobamidele, Grant Hanley, Xavi Quintilla, Jacob Sorensen, Kenny McLean, Przemyslaw Placheta, Kieran Dowell, Onel Hernandez, Jordan Hugill

Barnsley vs Norwich City Prediction

Barnsley are 6th in the EFL Championship table, and will hope to get promoted to the English Premier League via the playoffs. Manager Valerien Ismael has done a fantastic job, while players like Callum Styles and Daryl Dike will be in demand in the summer.

Norwich City, on the other hand, have won the EFL Championship and will play in the Premier League next season. Manager Daniel Farke and Sporting Director Stuart Webber will be keen to ensure that their Premier League adventure next season is much better than their experience last season.

Presenting 2020-21's Championship Manager of the Season! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Vz0ZC25E9V — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 5, 2021

A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Norwich City

