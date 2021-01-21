Barnsley vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Barnsley host Norwich City at the Oakwell on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Barnsley come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Xisco Munoz's Watford on Tuesday at Vicarage Road. A first-half penalty from veteran striker Troy Deeney was enough to secure the win for the Hornets.

Norwich City, on the other hand, beat Dean Holden's Bristol City 2-0 on Wednesday at Carrow Road. A brace from former Preston North End and West Ham United striker Jordan Hugill sealed the deal for Daniel Farke's Norwich City.

Barnsley vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

In 12 previous encounters between the two sides, Norwich City hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost one and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the EFL Championship, with Norwich City beating Barnsley 1-0.

A second-half goal from star Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia ensured victory for the Canaries.

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-L-W-W

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-D-L

Barnsley vs Norwich City Team News

Barnsley

Barnsley have a few injury issues to deal with. Manager Valerien Ismael will be unable to call upon the services of forward George Miller, Finnish centre-back Aapo Halme and defender Liam Kitching.

Right-back Jordan Williams, Welsh left-back Ben Williams and German midfielder Mike-Steven Bahre are also nursing injuries.

Injured: Liam Kitching, Ben Williams, Jordan Williams, Mike-Steven Bahre, George Miller, Aapo Halme

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norwich City

Meanwhile, Norwich City will be without Spanish left-back Xavi Quintilla, young defender Bali Mumba, and Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah.

Right-back Sam Byram and veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern are also out due to injury. There are doubts over the availability of Finnish striker Teemu Pukki and German centre-back Christoph Zimmermann.

Injured: Xavi Quintilla, Bali Mumba, Adam Idah, Sam Byram, Michael McGovern

Doubtful: Teemu Pukki, Christoph Zimmermann

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Alex Mowatt, Herbie Kane, Callum Styles, Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Jacob Sorensen, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Mario Vrancic, Emiliano Buendia, Jordan Hugill, Todd Cantwell

Another clean sheet for the return of @TimKrul 👊 pic.twitter.com/Dr4XDjfv8U — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 20, 2021

Barnsley vs Norwich City Prediction

Barnsley have been one of the better teams in the Championship this season, but have been in poor form of late. They have lost three consecutive league games. Valerien Ismael's side, previously seen as candidates for the promotion playoff spots, will be keen to find the winning track again.

Norwich City, on the other hand, are at the top of the Championship, and have strengthened their squad by signing Greek left-back Dimitris Giannoulis from PAOK.

The Canaries have to thank Argentine star Emiliano Buendia for their current position, with the 24-year old arguably the best player in the Championship this season.

Both sides have impressed this season, but given Barnsley's poor current form, Norwich City could emerge victorious.

Prediction: Barnsley 0-1 Norwich City

