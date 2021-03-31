Barnsley vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley are set to play host to Reading at Oakwell on Friday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Barnsley come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Darren Moore's Sheffield Wednesday ten days ago at Oakwell. A brace from Scotland international Jordan Rhodes secured the win for Sheffield Wednesday. Striker Carlton Morris scored the consolation goal for Barnsley.

Reading, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Mark Warburton's Queens Park Rangers at the Madejski Stadium in their most recent EFL Championship game. Striker Lyndon Dykes found the net for Queens Park Rangers, with Ivory Coast international Yakou Meite scoring the consolation goal for Reading.

Barnsley vs Reading Head-to-Head

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Reading hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost three and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Reading beating nine-man Barnsley 2-0. Second-half goals from forward Yakou Meite and talented young attacker Michael Olise ensured victory for Reading. Barnsley had centre-backs Michal Helik and Mads Andersen sent off.

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-W-D-W

Reading form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-D-W-W

Barnsley vs Reading Team News

Barnsley

Barnsley will be without young defender Liam Kitching and left-back Ben Williams, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Valerien Ismael is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Ben Williams, Liam Kitching

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading

Meanwhile, Reading manager Veljko Paunovic will be unable to call upon the services of young defender Tom McIntyre and Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna. There are doubts over the availability of Ghana international Andy Yiadom, experienced centre-back Michael Morrison and midfielder John Swift.

Injured: Tom McIntyre, Felipe Araruna

Doubtful: Michael Morrison, John Swift, Andy Yiadom

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Reading Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Brad Collins, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Romal Palmer, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Daryl Dike

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral, Tom Holmes, Liam Moore, Lewis Gibson, Omar Richards, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Yakou Meite, Michael Olise, Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Joao

6️⃣ days to go until our Good Friday trip to Barnsley! 🤛



6️⃣ days to go until our Good Friday trip to Barnsley! 🤛 pic.twitter.com/lJcrSV7kWY — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) March 27, 2021

Barnsley vs Reading Prediction

Barnsley are currently 5th in the EFL Championship table, and have been one of the better teams in the league this season. Valerien Ismael's side have impressed with their performances, and have won three of their last five league games.

Reading, on the other hand, are 6th in the league table, two points behind Barnsley. Portuguese striker Lucas Joao has been key, having scored 18 league goals so far.

A close match looks to be on the cards, but Barnsley might just edge past Reading.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-1 Reading

