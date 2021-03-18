Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley are set to play host to Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Barnsley come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe Wanderers yesterday at Adams Park. A second-half brace from young United States of America international Daryl Dike and a goal from striker Cauley Woodrow ensured victory for Valerien Ismael's Barnsley, who had midfielder Alex Mowatt sent off in the second-half. Attacker Uche Ikpeazu scored the goal for Wycombe Wanderers.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town yesterday at the Hillsborough Stadium. A first-half goal from forward Josh Windass for Sheffield Wednesday was cancelled out by a second-half own goal from Scotland international Callum Paterson for Huddersfield Town.

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sheffield Wednesday hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost three and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Barnsley beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1. First-half goals from former Fulham forward Cauley Woodrow and Austrian attacker Dominik Frieser secured the win for Barnsley. Former Rangers forward Josh Windass scored the consolation goal for Sheffield Wednesday.

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-W-W

Sheffield Wednesday form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-L-L-L

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Barnsley

Barnsley will be without left-back Ben Williams and defender Liam Kitching, who are both nursing injuries. Midfielder Alex Mowatt is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Valerien Ismael is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Ben Williams, Liam Kitching

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alex Mowatt

Sheffield Wednesday

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore will be unable to call upon the services of young midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Australia international Massimo Luongo, right-back Moses Odubajo, goalkeeper Cameron Dawson and defender Dominic Iorfa. There are doubts over the availability of centre-backs Chey Dunkley and Joost van Aken.

Injured: Dominic Iorfa, Moses Odubajo, Massimo Luongo, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Cameron Dawson

Doubtful: Chey Dunkley, Joost van Aken

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Brad Collins, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Romal Palmer, Herbie Kane, Callum Styles, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Daryl Dike

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-4-3): Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees, Osaze Urhoghide, Julian Borner, Liam Palmer, Joey Pelupessy, Barry Bannan, Adam Reach, Kadeem Harris, Jordan Rhodes, Josh Windass

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Barnsley are currently 5th in the EFL Championship table, and have impressed with their performances. Attacker Daryl Dike, who arrived on loan from Orlando City in January, has been in fine form, with players like Callum Styles and Mads Andersen also performing well.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, are 23rd in the league table, nine points behind 21st-placed Birmingham City who have played a game more. Darren Moore has a tough job in his hands, with the Owls having lost four of their last five league games.

Barnsley are in good form and will be the favourites to win here.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

