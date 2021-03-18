Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play host to Newcastle United at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton last Sunday at the St. Mary's Stadium. Goals from centre-back Lewis Dunk and Belgian winger Leandro Trossard sealed the deal for Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion. Striker Che Adams scored the consolation goal for Southampton.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Dean Smith's Aston Villa last Saturday at St. James' Park. An own goal from centre-back Ciaran Clark put Aston Villa ahead, only for centre-back Jamaal Lascelles to equalize for Newcastle United late in the second-half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brighton & Hove Albion hold the clear advantage. They have won five games, lost two and drawn four.

💪 The skipper has now scored 20 league goals for Albion (excluding play-offs).



15 of those have been headers! ✊#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qDXIWYkzIY — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 15, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with ten-man Brighton & Hove Albion beating Newcastle United 3-0. A first-half brace from French forward Neal Maupay and a goal from Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly ensured victory for Brighton & Hove Albion. Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma was sent off for the Seagulls late in the second-half.

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-L-L-D

Newcastle United form guide in the English Premier League: D-D-D-L-L

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter will be unable to call upon the services of talented young right-back Tariq Lamptey, wing-back Solly March, centre-back Adam Webster, young forward Aaron Connolly and Romanian striker Florin Andone. There are doubts over the availability of left-back Dan Burn.

Injured: Tariq Lamptey, Florin Andone, Aaron Connolly, Solly March, Adam Webster

Doubtful: Dan Burn

Suspended: None

Newcastle United

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will be without striker Callum Wilson, French forward Allan Saint-Maximin and Swiss centre-back Fabian Schar. There are doubts over the availability of Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron.

Injured: Fabian Schar, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

Doubtful: Miguel Almiron

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-5-2): Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Yves Bissouma, Leandro Trossard, Andi Zeqiri, Danny Welbeck, Neal Maupay

🍽️ @OfficialBHAFC's Pascal Gross has become the fourth German to record 20 assists in the #PL 🇩🇪



5️⃣4️⃣ - Mesut Ozil

2️⃣8️⃣ - Leroy Sane

2️⃣2️⃣ - Dietmar Hamann

2️⃣0️⃣ - Pascal Gross pic.twitter.com/qXnBniAbxP — Premier League (@premierleague) March 15, 2021

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis, Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Joelinton, Dwight Gayle, Ryan Fraser

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion are currently 16th in the Premier League table, one point ahead of 17th-placed Newcastle United. Graham Potter's side have played some good football but have had issues in attack. A lack of finishing has created problems for the Seagulls.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are struggling as well. Manager Steve Bruce is under immense pressure, and there have been suggestions that he could be replaced soon. The Magpies are two points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham, who have played a game more.

Brighton & Hove Albion have a good side and a talented manager and should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Newcastle United

