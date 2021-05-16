Barnsley vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley host Swansea City at Oakwell Stadium for the first leg of their semi-final clash in the Championship playoffs.

The Tykes started their season on a poor note, going the first seven games without a victory and languishing in the bottom three. However, Barnsley successfully turned their fortunes around under Valerien Ismael, who replaced Gerhard Struber in October.

Even though his side didn't peak immediately, their results improved, losing just thrice in the second half of the campaign. That saw them finish in fifth place, just two points behind Swansea City, who have struggled for consistency all season.

The Welsh outfit never won more than two games in a row but secured enough points to qualify for the playoffs for the second year running.

Having lost out to Brentford at this stage last year, Steve Cooper's side will hope to go one better this time, but face another challenge against the in-form Tykes.

Barnsley vs Swansea City Head-To-Head

There have been 76 clashes between the sides in the past, with Swansea City winning on 37 occasions, 13 more than Barnsley.

However, in both their league clashes this season, the Welsh outfit have won 2-0 home and away.

Barnsley Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-L

Barnsley vs Swansea City Team News

Barnsley

Head coach Ismael has revealed that Alex Mowatt is available for selection as he's recovered from a groin injury. Meanwhile, Michael Sollbauer and Dike are pushing to return to his XI after starting from the bench last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Swansea City

The Swans have a clean bill of health aside from Brandon Cooper, who has an ankle injury. Manager Cooper may revert to a back three system which proved effective during the first half of their campaign.

Jordan Ayew is likely to lead from the front, but Ryan Manning and Jake Bidwell are competing for the left-back spot.

Injured: Brandon Cooper

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Barnsley vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Barnsley (3-4-3): Brad Collins; Mads Juel Andersen, Michal Helik, Michael Sollbauer; Callum Brittain, Romal Palmer, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles; Conor Chaplin, Daryl Dike, Cauley Woodrow.

Swansea City (4-3-3): Freddie Woodman; Connor Roberts, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Ryan Manning; Conor Hourihane, Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton; Jamal Lowe, Liam Cullen, Jordan Ayew.

Barnsley vs Swansea City Prediction

Both teams are rank outsiders in the race for promotion and have not been in good form heading into the match.

We're predicting a score draw with everything to play for in the return.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Swansea City