Barnsley vs Swansea prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Barnsley host Swansea at the Oakwell Stadium in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, with the sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Barnsley are currently 23rd in the table, four points off safety. New boss Poya Asbaghi's side have been woeful this season and have only won two games across all competitions. It will be a huge ask for them to take anything away from the game against Swansea.

Swansea, on the other hand, are currently 12th in the league, with a win potentially taking them up to eighth. Russell Martin's side have been in inconsistent form recently, having won only two of their last five games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Barnsley on Wednesday.

This will be a great opportunity for Swansea to climb up the table with a win against a poor Barnsley side.

Barnsley vs Swansea Head-to-Head

Swansea have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Barnsley, winning three of them.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in May. Matt Grimes' opener was canceled out by Cauley Woodrow in the second-half to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Barnsley Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

Swansea Form Guide: L-W-W-L-D

Barnsley vs Swansea Team News

Swansea should be confident of picking up all three points on Wednesday

Barnsley

Barnsley have no new injury worries following their 4-1 loss to Fulham last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea

Swansea came away unscathed from their 1-1 draw against Blackpool at the weekend. Russell Martin will have a full strength squad to choose from for the game on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Swansea Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bradley Collins; Jasper Moon, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen; Callum Styles, Josh Benson, Aaron Leya Iseka, Callum Brittain; Claudio Gomes, Victor Adeboyejo; Cauley Woodrow

Swansea Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ben Hamer; Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett; Jake Bidwell, Matt Grimes, Korey Smith, Ethan Laird; Olivier Ntcham; Joel Piroe, Jamie Paterson

Barnsley vs Swansea Prediction

Despite neither side being in the best of form of late, Swansea should have enough quality to get past a poor Barnsley side.

We predict a well-contested game, with Swansea coming away with all three points on the night.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-2 Swansea

Edited by Peter P