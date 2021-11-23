Barnsley vs Swansea prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Barnsley host Swansea at the Oakwell Stadium in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, with the sides having contrasting seasons so far.
Barnsley are currently 23rd in the table, four points off safety. New boss Poya Asbaghi's side have been woeful this season and have only won two games across all competitions. It will be a huge ask for them to take anything away from the game against Swansea.
Swansea, on the other hand, are currently 12th in the league, with a win potentially taking them up to eighth. Russell Martin's side have been in inconsistent form recently, having won only two of their last five games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Barnsley on Wednesday.
This will be a great opportunity for Swansea to climb up the table with a win against a poor Barnsley side.
Barnsley vs Swansea Head-to-Head
Swansea have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Barnsley, winning three of them.
The two teams played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in May. Matt Grimes' opener was canceled out by Cauley Woodrow in the second-half to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.
Barnsley Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L
Swansea Form Guide: L-W-W-L-D
Barnsley vs Swansea Team News
Barnsley
Barnsley have no new injury worries following their 4-1 loss to Fulham last time out.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Swansea
Swansea came away unscathed from their 1-1 draw against Blackpool at the weekend. Russell Martin will have a full strength squad to choose from for the game on Wednesday.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Barnsley vs Swansea Predicted XI
Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bradley Collins; Jasper Moon, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen; Callum Styles, Josh Benson, Aaron Leya Iseka, Callum Brittain; Claudio Gomes, Victor Adeboyejo; Cauley Woodrow
Swansea Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ben Hamer; Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett; Jake Bidwell, Matt Grimes, Korey Smith, Ethan Laird; Olivier Ntcham; Joel Piroe, Jamie Paterson
Barnsley vs Swansea Prediction
Despite neither side being in the best of form of late, Swansea should have enough quality to get past a poor Barnsley side.
We predict a well-contested game, with Swansea coming away with all three points on the night.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Prediction: Barnsley 1-2 Swansea