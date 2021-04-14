Baroka vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Baroka lock horns with Kaizer Chiefs at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have endured underwhelming campaigns so far and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

Baroka are currently in 12th place in the South African Premier Division and have not been at their best this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Cape Town City last week and will need to put in a better performance in this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs have also endured a miserable league campaign so far and find themselves in ninth place in the South African Premier Soccer League standings. The Chiefs were held to a 2-2 draw by Stellenbosch in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways on Thursday.

Baroka vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a marginal advantage over Baroka as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three out of ten games played between the two teams. Baroka have managed two victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will want to even the scales this week.

The previous match between the two teams took place took place in September last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams had their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Baroka form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-L-D-W

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-D-D-L

Baroka vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Baroka

Baroka have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to make the most of their resources to win this match. Elvis Chipezeze served his suspension against Cape Town City and is available for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that Dumisani Zuma will be unavailable for this match.

Injured: Dumisani Zuma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Baroka vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Baroka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Elvis Chipezeze; Denwin Farmer, Vusi Sibiya, Bonginkosi Makume, Mashweu Basil Mphahlele; Ananias Gebhardt, Kgodiso Monama, Goodman Mosele, Thamsanqa Tshiamo Masiya; Gerald Phiri Junior, Evidence Makgopa

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Bongani Khumalo, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Kgotso Moleko; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu, Lebogang Manyama; Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro

Baroka vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have been well below their best this season and will need a miracle to make the most of what has been a dismal campaign. The Chiefs have impressive players in their ranks and will need to justify their potential this week.

Baroka have also struggled to impose themselves on the league table and will need a shot in the arm on Thursday. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Baroka 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs

