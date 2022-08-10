Basel vs Brondby prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers 2022–23

Basel welcome Brondby to St. Jakob-Park in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifying third-round clash on Thursday.

The Swiss Super League side will be looking to snap their four-game winless run and overturn their first-leg deficit.

Basel were denied their first win of the 2022-23 Super League campaign as they were held to a goalless draw by Young Boys.

They have now failed to win their last four games across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-0 victory over Crusaders FC on July 21.

Basel have now turned their attention to the Conference League qualifiers, where they will be needing to win by two or more goals on Thursday following their 1-0 loss to Brondby in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Brondby failed to get up and running in the Danish Superliga as they fell to a 4-1 loss against Copenhagen last time out.

They have now lost their last three domestic games, scoring two goals and conceding nine since their opening-game win over AGF on July 17.

Brondby will be looking to return to winning ways as they head to the Conference League, where they are unbeaten in three straight games, picking up two wins and one draw.

Basel vs Brondby Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides. Their first encounter came in last week’s first leg, when the Danish outfit claimed a 1-0 victory.

Basel Form Guide: L-W-L-W-L

Brondby Form Guide: D-L-D-D-W

Basel vs Brondby Team News

Basel

The Swiss side will be without Taulant Xhaka, Emmanuel Essiam, Anton Kade, Jean-Kévin Augustin, Hugo Vogel and Kaly Sène, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Taulant Xhaka, Emmanuel Essiam, Anton Kade, Jean-Kévin Augustin, Hugo Vogel, Kaly Sène

Suspended: None

Brondby

Carl Björk, Oskar Fallenius, Andreas Maxsö and Kevin Mensah have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Carl Björk, Oskar Fallenius, Andreas Maxsö, Kevin Mensah

Suspended: None

Basel vs Brondby Predicted XI

Basel Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Marwin Hitz; Michael Lang, Arnau Comas, Kasim Adams, Noah Katterbach; Fabian Frei; Dan Ndoye, Andy Diouf, Wouter Burger, Liam Millar; Zeki Amdouni

Brondby Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mads Hermansen; Sebastian Soraas Sebulonsen, Henrik Heggheim, Kevin Ngoyi Tshiembe, Blás Riveros; Christian Cappis, Anis Ben Slimane, Josip Radošević, Joe Bell; Mathias Kvistgaarden, Simon Hedlund

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Basel vs Brondby Prediction

Following the closely fought first leg, we anticipate another end-to-end affair between Basel and Brondby. Basel are firm favorites on Thursday as the Danish side have managed just one win in their last 10 away games. We are backing the Swiss outfit to make use of their home advantage and overturn their first-leg deficit.

Prediction: Basel 2-0 Brondby

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P