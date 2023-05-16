Basel vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2023

Basel will welcome Fiorentina to the St. Jakob-Park in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finals on Thursday.

The hosts recorded a 2-1 win in the first leg last week to take a one-goal lead on aggregate. In-form striker Arthur Cabral had put Fiorentina ahead in the 25th minute but Basel produced a remarkable comeback with two goals in the second half. Andy Diouf equalized in the 71st minute and Zeki Amdouni scored the winner in injury time.

The hosts failed to continue their winning form in the Swiss Super League as they suffered a 6-1 hammering away from home against St. Gallen on Sunday. The visitors, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after three games as goals from Gaetano Castrovilli and Giacomo Bonaventura helped them defeat Udinese at home.

Basel vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in these games with two wins and one meeting ending in a draw. Interestingly, both of Basel's wins have come away from home.

All three meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts scoring two goals apiece in these games.

The visitors have the best-attacking record in the Conference League this season, scoring 33 goals, 10 more than the hosts.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat at home in the competition this season and the visitors have just one defeat in their travels.

The hosts have drawn three of their last four home games in the Conference League. The visitors are on a five-game winning run in their away games, scoring 18 goals while conceding just twice.

The hosts have suffered just two defeats in their last 14 European ties.

Basel vs Fiorentina Prediction

RotBlau have seen a drop in form recently at home and are winless in the last five matches, failing to score in the previous two. In their only home meeting against the visitors in UEFA Europa League in 2015, they played a 2-2 draw.

The Viola have struggled in recent times, with just two wins in nine games. They have an impressive away record in the Conference League, a competition in which they have shined this season. They were the better team in the first leg in terms of shots taken (15) and possession (60%). With that in mind, we expect them to overturn a one-goal aggregate and record a win.

Prediction: Basel 1-3 Fiorentina

Basel vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Arthur Cabral to score or assist any time - Yes

