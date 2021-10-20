Basel vs Omonia Nicosia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Basel will host Omonia Nicosia at St Jakob Park, with three points on the line in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a narrow 1-0 away win over FC Sion in the Swiss Super League. Edon Zhegrova scored the match-winner in the 90th minute to help the 10-man visitors secure all three points.

Omonia Nicosia triumphed over domestic rivals Apollon Limassol by the same scoreline on home turf. Marko Scepovic's 16th-minute strike proved to be the match-winner.

Both sides will turn their attention to their quest to secure qualification from Group H.

Basel currently sit in second spot on four points while Omonia are last on one point, but a victory could turn their fortunes around.

Basel vs Omonia Nicosia Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides. The hosts are currently on a fine run of form and are unbeaten in nine consecutive matches in all competitions.

Omonia returned to winning ways over the weekend after going three games without a win in all competitions.

Basel form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Omonia Nicosia form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Basel vs Omonia Nicosia Team News

Basel

Goncalo Cardoso, Andrea Padula and Raoul Petretta have all been sidelined by injuries. Sebastiano Esposito and Darian Males are both doubts for the visit of Omonia.

Injuries: Goncalo Cardoso, Andrea Padula, Raoul Petretta

Doubtful: Sebastiano Esposito, Darian Males

Suspension: None

Omonia Nicosia

Ionnis Kousoulos is the only injury concern for the visitors while Eric Bautheac is a doubt with a knee injury.

Injury: Ionnis Kousoulos

Doubtful: Eric Bautheac

Suspension: None

Basel vs Omonia Nicosia Predicted XI

FC Basel Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner (GK); Tomas Tavares, Eray Comert, Andy Pelmard, Sergio Lopez; Pajtim Kasami, Fabian Frei; Wouter Burger, Dan Ndoye, Valentin Stocker; Arthur Cabral

Omonia Nicosia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fabiano (GK); Jan Lecjaks, Nikolas Panagiotou, Adam Lang, Shehu Abdullahi; Marinos Tzionis, Jordi Gomez, Kiko; Fotis Papoulis, Andronikos Kakoulis, Loizos Loizou

Basel vs Omonia Nicosia Prediction

Basel have a superior pedigree at this level and their current form will give them extra impetus to secure maximum points in front of their fans. The Swiss side have been in emphatic form this season and their run has been driven by a buoyant attack that scores goals for fun.

Also Read

This does not bode well for an Omonia side that have struggled in defense. We are backing Basel to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Basel 4-1 Omonia Nicosia

Edited by Peter P