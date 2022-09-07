Basel vs Pyunik prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23 

FC Basel will welcome Pyunik Yerevan to St. Jakob-Park for a UEFA Europa Conference League Group H fixture on Thursday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Sion in the Swiss Super League. Filip Stojilkovic and Giovani Sio scored either side of Wouter Burger's strike to guide the hosts to victory.

Pyunik claimed a narrow 1-0 home win over Lernayin Artsakh in the Armenian Premier League. Luka Juricic's first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Armenian champions dropped into the Conference League following their elimination from the Europa League qualifiers by Sheriff Tiraspol in a penalty shootout. Basel qualified for the group stage with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia in the playoffs.

They have both been grouped in Group H alongside Slovakians Slovan Bratislava and Lithuanian outfit Zalgiris.

Basel vs Pyunik Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Basel's defeat to Sion halted their run of three successive wins.

Pyunik have managed just three wins from their last nine matches in all competitions.

Basel form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Pyunik form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

Basel vs Pyunik Team News

Basel

Adriano Onyegbule and Anton Kade are unavailable due to injuries. Meanwhile, there are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Adriano Onyegbule, Anton Kade

Suspension: None

Pyunik

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for manager Yegishe Melikyan to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Basel vs Pyunik Predicted XI

FC Basel (4-3-3): Marwin Hitz; Michael Lang, Arnau Comas, Kasim Adams Nuhu, Andy Pelmard; Taulant Xhaka, Andy Diouf, Wouter Burger; Darian Males, Andi Zeqiri, Dan Ndoye

Pyunik (3-4-3): David Yurchenko (GK); Mikhail Kovalenko, Sergiy Vakulenko, Anton Bratkov; Juninho, Hovhannes Harutyunyan, Eugeniu Cociuc, Alexander Gonzalez; Marjan Radeski, Yusuf Otubanjo, Artak Dashyan

Basel vs Pyunik Prediction

Basel are overwhelming favorites and anything other than a convincing victory will be regarded as a disappointing result for the Swiss outfit.

Pyunik's successive domestic victories will give them increased confidence. However, the fact that this is their first sojourn in the group stage of a European competition highlights the size of the task awaiting them.

Basel's disastrous domestic form has seen them garner just six points from as many league games but their superior quality should shine through in a comfortable win on Thursday.

Prediction: Basel 4-0 Pyunik

Edited by Peter P