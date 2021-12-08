Basel vs Qarabag prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Both looking to finish the Conference League group stages unbeaten, Basel and Qarabag go toe-to-toe at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium on Thursday.

The two sides, who have sealed their place in the next round, are tied on 11 points at the top of Group H and will be looking to get one over the other and secure top spot.

Basel were denied a third win on the spin last time out when they played out a 1-1 draw with Lausanne-Sport in the Swiss Super League.

Patrick Rahmen’s men now turn their attention to the Conference League, where they have enjoyed a fine campaign so far and are yet to suffer defeat.

Basel currently sit at the top of Group H, albeit by goal difference, as they are level on 11 points with Thursday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Qarabag maintained their fine run of results as they claimed an emphatic 5-1 win over Sabah in the Azerbaijan top flight.

Gurban Gurbanov’s men are now unbeaten in each of their last seven games in all competitions, picking up five wins and two draws in that time.

They will now look to keep the juggernaut rolling and edge out Basel to clinch first place in the group standings.

Basel vs Qarabag Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two sides. Their first encounter came in the reverse fixture, which ended in a bore draw back in September.

Basel Form Guide: D-L-W-W-D

Qarabag Form Guide: W-W-D-D-W

Basel vs Qarabag Team News

Basel

The hosts remain without the services of Andrea Padula and Sebastiano Esposito, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Andrea Padula and Sebastiano Esposito

Suspended: None

Qarabag

The Azerbaijan side will take to the pitch without the services of Badavi Huseynov and Jaime Romero, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Badavi Huseynov, Jaime Romero

Suspended: None

Basel vs Qarabag Predicted XI

Basel Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner; Tomas Tavares, Eray Comert, Andy Pelmard, Sergio Lopez; Pajtim Kasami, Fabian Frei; Wouter Burger, Dan Ndoye, Valentin Stocker; Arthur Cabral

Qarabag Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Abbas Huseynov, Maksim Medvedev, Kevin Medina, Toral Bayramov; Gara Garayev, Patrick Andrade; Kady, Filip Ozobić, Abdellah Zoubir; Ibrahima Wadji

Basel vs Qarabag Prediction

Both sides will be seeking to secure top spot in the group standings and we expect them to take the game to one another. They head into the game in similar form and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Basel 2-2 Qarabag

Edited by Peter P