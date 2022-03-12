Basel vs Servette prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Round 26 of the Swiss Super League comes to an end on Sunday when Basel and Servette go head-to-head at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the spoils were shared in a thrilling 2-2 draw back in December’s reverse fixture.

Basel suffered a blow in the Conference League run as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Marseille in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash.

While they will still be licking their wounds, they turn their attention to the Super League, where they ended a run of two games without a win with a 2-0 victory at FC Lugano last Thursday.

With 44 points from 25 games, Basel are currently third in the Super League table, level on points with second-placed Young Boys.

Servette, meanwhile, picked up consecutive wins for the first time since last December as they saw off Grasshopper Zurich 4-2 last time out.

This followed an impressive 1-0 victory over defending champions Young Boys on March 1 which saw their three-match winless run come to an end.

Servette have amassed 35 points from their 25 league games this term to sit fifth in the league standings.

Basel vs Servette Head-To-Head

With 28 wins from the last 40 meetings between the teams, Basel head into Sunday’s game with the clear upper hand in the history of this fixture. Servette have managed five wins in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

Basel Form Guide: W-L-D-W-L

Servette Form Guide: L-D-L-W-W

Basel vs Servette Team News

Basel

The hosts will be without the services of Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta and Andrea Padula, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta, Andrea Padula

Suspended: None

Servette

The visitors remain without Malik Sawadogo and Boubacar Fofana, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Malik Sawadogo, Boubacar Fofana

Suspended: None

Basel vs Servette Predicted XI

Basel Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner, Sergio Lopez, Nasser Djiga, Wouter Burger, Noah Katterbach, Pajtim Kasami, Taulant Xhaka, Joelson Fernandes, Valentin Stocker, Fyodor Chalov, Sebastiano Esposito

Servette Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeremy Frick; Moussa Diallo, Nicolas Vouilloz, Vincent Sasso, Gaël Clichy; Timothé Cognat, David Douline, Kastriot Imeri; Miroslav Stevanović, Chris Bedia, Alex Schalk

Basel vs Servette Prediction

On a run of two consecutive victories, Servette appear to have hit their stride as they begin a late charge towards the Conference League qualification places. However, they face the daunting task of going up against a significantly superior Basel side who will be looking to restore some pride after their European defeat to Marseille last time out.

We predict a cagey affair at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium with the hosts emerging victorious.

Prediction: Basel 3-1 Servette

