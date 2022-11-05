Basel vs Sion Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022 

Basel and Sion will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 15 fixture on Sunday (November 6).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at Pyunik Yerevan in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Darian Males and Anton Kade scored first-half goals to inspire their team to a win. The victory helped Basel claim second place in their group and progress to the playoffs.

They will now turn their attention to the domestic scene, where they sit in sixth spot, having garnered 17 points from 13 games.

Sion, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat against FC Zurich at home in their last outing. Jonathan Okita's 18th-minute goal helped the defending champions claim their first win of the season. The defeat saw Sion drop to fourth in the standings. They now have 19 points in 14 games.

Basel vs Sion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 153 occasions, with Basel leading 76-36 in wins.

Their most recent meetingin September saw Sion win 2-1.

Basel's last four games have seen both teams scoring and have produced at least three goals.

Sion are winless in three league games and have just one win from their last six.

Basel have managed just one win from their last five league games.

Three of Sion's last four games have seen one team fail to score.

Basel vs Sion Prediction

Basel have had a forgettable campaign and are in danger of failing to secure European qualification next season. Alexander Frei's side could draw inspiration from their Conference League success to revive their league campaign.

Sion, meanwhile, are one of the teams that could potentially contest against Basel for European qualification, but the Stade Tourbillon outfit have faltered recently. However, they will fancy their chances of getting a result at Basel, having gone three games unbeaten against the 20-time league winners.

FC Sion @FCSion 𝗘𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗥𝗦 & 𝗙𝗘́𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗦



Comme la première équipe, les M21 et les Féminines seront sur la route en cette fin de semaine.



Voici le programme du week-end 🏻 bit.ly/3T08sxD



#FCSion #TousEnsemble 🤍 𝗘𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗥𝗦 & 𝗙𝗘́𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗦Comme la première équipe, les M21 et les Féminines seront sur la route en cette fin de semaine.Voici le programme du week-end ⚽ 𝗘𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗥𝗦 & 𝗙𝗘́𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗦Comme la première équipe, les M21 et les Féminines seront sur la route en cette fin de semaine.🔥Voici le programme du week-end 👉🏻 bit.ly/3T08sxD#FCSion #TousEnsemble❤️🤍 https://t.co/CPyb7ApIit

Both teams are likely to play on the front foot. Although either team could win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Basel 2-2 Sion

Basel vs Sion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes