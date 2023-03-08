Basel vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2023 

Basel welcome Slovan Bratislava to St. Jakob-Park for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 clash on Thursday (March 9).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win at Luzern in the Swiss Super League on Saturday (March 4). Fabian Frei's 29th-minute penalty was the difference between the two teams.

Slovan , meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Spartak Trnava with a 4-1 home win in the Slovakian Fortuna Liga. Juraj Kucka, Aleksandr Cavric, Malik Abubakri and Tigran Barseghyan found the back of the net. The Slovak champions booked their spot in this round of the Conference League by finishing atop a group that included Basel.

Basel, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 aggregate win over Turkish champions Trabzonspor in the qualifier in February. A 2-0 home win saw Zeki Amdouni and Andi Zeqiri score the decisive goals following a 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

Basel vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides were paired in the group stage of the competition. Bratislava claimed a 2-0 away win, while the spoils were shared in a 3-3 draw in Switzerland.

Basel have won five of their last six home games in European football, with their sole defeat coming in the 2-0 loss to Bratislava in October. Basel kept a second half clean sheet in each win.

Slovan qualified for the Round of 16 of a European competition for the first time since 1993.

None of Basel's last 21 games in the Conference League have ended goalless.

Slovan's last six games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Basel form guide: W-W-D-W-D; Slovan form guide: W-W-D-D-D

Basel vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

Basel are the slight favourites, but the visitors have been on a fine run that has seen them go six games unbeaten across competitions.

The two teams were paired in the group stage of this season's competition. Basel lost at home to the Slovakian club but showed great determination to claw back from a two-goal deficit to claim a 3-3 draw in Slovakia.

Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw, leaving it all to play for in the return leg.

Prediction: Basel 1-1 Slovan Bratislava

Basel vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

