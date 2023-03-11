Basel vs St. Gallen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2023

Basel and St. Gallen go head-to-head for the second time in less than two weeks when they lock horns in the Swiss Super League on Sunday (March 12).

Peter Zeidler’s men will look to get one over Bebbi after a 2-1 loss in the Swiss Cup quarterfinals on March 1. Both sides, who are in contention for a place in Europe, are separated by three points and two places in the standings, making this an exciting contest.

Basel were left spitting feathers on Thursday (March 9), as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Slovan Bratislava in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League last 16 clash.

They now return to the Super League, where they're on a four-game unbeaten run, picking up two wins and as many draws since a 1-0 loss at Grasshopper Zurich in February. With 30 points from 23 games, Basel are fifth in the standings, three points and two places off St. Gallen.

Meanwhile, St. Gallen were denied consecutive league wins for the first time this year, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Grasshopper Zurich last time out. Before that, Zeidler’s men suffered a quarterfinal exit in the Swiss Cup, courtesy of a 2-1 extra time loss against Basel.

While St. Gallen will look to avenge their cup exit, they're winless in five games against Basel since a 1-0 win in November 2021.

Basel vs St. Gallen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 44 points from the last 87 meetings, Basel boast a superior record in the fixture.

St. Gallen have picked up 19 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

The Bebbi are on a five-game unbeaten run against Zeidler’s side, claiming two wins and three draws.

St. Gallen have lost three of their last four away games, with a 4-0 win at FC Sion on February 25 being the exception.

Basel head into the weekend unbeaten in six games across competitions since a 1-0 loss to Trabzonspor on February 16.

Basel vs St. Gallen Prediction

With just three points separating Basel and St. Gallen, a thrilling contest with both sides taking the game to each other could ensue. Zeidler’s men have struggled away from home this season, so the Bebbi should pick up a win in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Basel 2-1 St. Gallen

Basel vs St. Gallen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Basel

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five meetings since March 2022.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in six of their last seven clashes.)

