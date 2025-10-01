Basel vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

The UEFA Europa League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Basel play host to Stuttgart at the St. Jakob-Park on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since January 2020, when the Bundesliga side picked up a 2-0 victory in a friendly.

Ad

Basel were condemned to consecutive defeats for the first time in over a year on Sunday when they fell 2-1 at the hands of Luzern in the Swiss Super League.

This followed a 2-1 defeat against Freiburg in their Europa League curtain-raiser in Germany last Wednesday, a result which saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Basel have failed to win five of their last six European matches, losing four and claiming one draw, with a 2-1 victory over Tobol in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers back in August 2023 being the exception.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Stuttgart got their quest for Europa League glory off on the right foot last Wednesday when they held on to see out a 2-1 victory over La Liga outfit Celta Vigo at the MHP Arena.

Sebastian HoeneB’s men followed this with a 2-1 comeback victory over Koln on Sunday in the German Bundesliga, where they sit fifth in the table with nine points from the first 15 available.

Ad

Stuttgart journey to the St. Jakob-Park on a run of three back-to-back victories, scoring six goals and conceding two since a 3-1 defeat against Freiburg on September 13.

Basel vs Stuttgart Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Basel and Stuttgart, with the German outfit picking up two wins from their previous two encounters (both friendlies).

Stuttgart have won all but one of their last seven matches across all competitions, with the 3-1 loss against Freiburg in September being the exception.

Basel have lost just one of their last 11 competitive home games since April 3 while claiming nine victories and one draw in that time.

Stuttgart are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 competitive away matches, picking up seven wins and one draw since the start of April.

Ad

Basel vs Stuttgart Prediction

With Sunday’s result, Basel have lost back-to-back games for the first time since September 2024 and will be looking to find their feet on their return to Europa League action.

However, Stuttgart have proven tough to crack on their travels and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils at the St. Jakob-Park.

Prediction: Basel 1-1 Stuttgart

Basel vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Basel’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the hosts’ last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More