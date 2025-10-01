Basel vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

The UEFA Europa League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Basel play host to Stuttgart at the St. Jakob-Park on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since January 2020, when the Bundesliga side picked up a 2-0 victory in a friendly.
Basel were condemned to consecutive defeats for the first time in over a year on Sunday when they fell 2-1 at the hands of Luzern in the Swiss Super League.
This followed a 2-1 defeat against Freiburg in their Europa League curtain-raiser in Germany last Wednesday, a result which saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.
Basel have failed to win five of their last six European matches, losing four and claiming one draw, with a 2-1 victory over Tobol in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers back in August 2023 being the exception.
On the other hand, Stuttgart got their quest for Europa League glory off on the right foot last Wednesday when they held on to see out a 2-1 victory over La Liga outfit Celta Vigo at the MHP Arena.
Sebastian HoeneB’s men followed this with a 2-1 comeback victory over Koln on Sunday in the German Bundesliga, where they sit fifth in the table with nine points from the first 15 available.
Stuttgart journey to the St. Jakob-Park on a run of three back-to-back victories, scoring six goals and conceding two since a 3-1 defeat against Freiburg on September 13.
Basel vs Stuttgart Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the third meeting between Basel and Stuttgart, with the German outfit picking up two wins from their previous two encounters (both friendlies).
- Stuttgart have won all but one of their last seven matches across all competitions, with the 3-1 loss against Freiburg in September being the exception.
- Basel have lost just one of their last 11 competitive home games since April 3 while claiming nine victories and one draw in that time.
- Stuttgart are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 competitive away matches, picking up seven wins and one draw since the start of April.
Basel vs Stuttgart Prediction
With Sunday’s result, Basel have lost back-to-back games for the first time since September 2024 and will be looking to find their feet on their return to Europa League action.
However, Stuttgart have proven tough to crack on their travels and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils at the St. Jakob-Park.
Prediction: Basel 1-1 Stuttgart
Basel vs Stuttgart Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Basel’s last five games)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the hosts’ last seven matches)