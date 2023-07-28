Basel vs Winterthur Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30, 2023 

Basel host Winterthur at the St. Jakob-Park in their first home game of the 2023-24 Swiss Super League season on Sunday (July 30), looking to recover from their opening day loss.

The RotBlau lost 2-1 to St. Gallen on the first matchday last weekend. Willem Geubbels opened the scoring for the hosts in the 38th minute before Fabian Frei equalised for Basel seven minutes later.

In the second half, the visitors were reduced to ten men after Thierno Barry was sent off in the 69th minute. St. Gallen capitalized on their numerical advantage and found the winner through Lukas Gortler with four minutes of normal time remaining.

On Thursday, Basel's season went from bad to worse, losing 3-1 to Tobol in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Thierno Barry put them 1-0 up in the 25th minute, but the visitors staged a second-half comeback, netting thrice. Before the onslaught, Barry was sent off. Riccardo Calafiori was also shown a red, as Basel played with nine men in the last 30 minutes.

Winterthur, meanwhile, also failed to win on the opening day, drawing goalless with Luzern at home. It was particularly frustrating for Winterthur, as they mustered 21 shots, of which nine were on target. In comparison, Luzern fired only 11 shots, with just one on target.

Basel vs Winterthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 clashes between the two sides, with Basel winning 30 times and losing nine.

Basel have beaten Winterthur in their last three meetings and are unbeaten against them in their last four outings.

Winterthur's last win over Basel came in February 2021, when they pulled off a stunning 6-2 victory in the Swiss Cup.

Winterthur haven't beaten Basel in the league since the 1988-89 season: a 2-1 win in September 1988.

Basel have seen at least one red in both games this eason (thre in total).

Basel vs Winterthur Prediction

Basel flattered to deceive in their opening game, looking particularly shaky in defence. Winterthur will look to exploit the same, but their poor record in the fixture means a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Basel 2-2 Winterthur

Basel vs Winterthur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes