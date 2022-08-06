Basel vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

League leaders Youngs Boys will square off against Basel at St. Jakob-Park in their upcoming Swiss Super League match on Sunday.

Both teams have been undefeated in their league campaigns thus far, with Young Boys having two wins and a draw in their three league games while Basel have played out back-to-back draws.

The two teams are vying for qualification into the UEFA Europa Conference League. The visitors took a 2-0 lead on aggregate against KuPS on Thursday in the first leg. Basel suffered a 1-0 loss in the first leg of their third-round qualifier against Brondby.

The hosts can move into the upper half of the table with a win here, while Young Boys will be able to extend their lead at the top if they emerge as the winners in this fixture.

Basel vs Young Boys Head-to-Head

The two sides have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 209 times across all competitions. Basel enjoy a 88-64 lead in wins against their southern rivals and 57 games have ended in draws.

Despite their better record in this fixture, they have been winless against Young Boys since 2020. They last met in league action at Sunday's venue in April, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Basel form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-D

Young Boys form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Basel vs Young Boys Team News

Basel

There are some significant absentees for RotBlau, as Jean Kevin Augustin, Emmanuel Essiam, Anton Kade, Kaly Sene, and Hugo Vogel remain sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Jean-Kévin Augustin, Kaly Sène, Anton Kade.

Doubtful: Hugo Vogel, Emmanuel Essiam.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Young Boys

Ulisses Garcia is out with a muscle injury while the case is the same for Christian Fassnacht. Fabian Lustenberger, Sandro Lauper and Filip Ugrinic. Leandro Zbinden is also sidelined for a long time after undergoing hip surgery in April.

Injured: Ulisses Garcia, Fabian Lustenberger, Sandro Lauper, Filip Ugrinic, Leandro Zbinden.

Doubtful: Christian Fassnacht.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Basel vs Young Boys Predicted XIs

Basel (4-4-2): Marwin Hitz (GK); Arnau Comas, Andy Pelmard, Sergio López, Andrea Padula; Fabian Frei, Wouter Burger, Darian Males; Ádám Szalai, Dan Ndoye, Sayfallah Ltaief

Young Boys (4-1-2-1-2): David von Ballmoos (GK); Loris Benito, Mohamed Camara, Aurèle Amenda, Lewin Blum; Miguel Chaiwa; Moumi Ngamaleu, Vincent Sierro; Fabian Rieder; Meschack Elia, Cedric Itten

Basel vs Young Boys Prediction

Basel have struggled in their recent meetings against the capital club and are without a win since 2020. They are also in poor form as compared to the visitors here, scoring and conceding two goals in their two games thus far.

Young Boys have scored eight goals in three games while letting in just one, so they head into this fixture as the favorites. Given the form of the two sides, a win for the visitors seems to be on the cards here.

Prediction: Basel 1-2 Young Boys

