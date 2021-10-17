Bayer Leverkusen 1-5 Bayern Munich: 5 talking points as first-half blitz propels holders back to the top | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich returned to winning ways in some style. They scored five times in the first half to secure a 5-1 win at the BayArena over Bayer Leverkusen in a Bundesliga game on Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski's brace was added to by Thomas Muller before Serge Gnabry's quickfire double ended the game as a contest. Leverkusen regrouped after the break, with Patrik Schick reducing arrears. The hosts also had a goal ruled out for offside.

However, Bayern were all too happy to let their foot off the pedal as their huge win returned them to the top of the Bundesliga table.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Bayern Munich's first-half performance blows away Leverkusen

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the campaign before the international break, when they were beat 2-1 at home by Eintracht Frankfurt. They resumed their campaign with a vengeance, with Robert Lewandowski opening the scoring in the third minute with a sublime backheel effort.

After 27 minutes, Lewandowski added his second of the night, connecting well with Alphonso Davies' pass. Bayern then scored thrice in the next seven minutes, with Serge Gnabry bagging a two-minute brace after Muller's deflected third.

Leverkusen imploded in the face of Bayern Munich's first-half surge as the outcome of the game became a foregone conclusion.

#4 Leverkusen grow into the game in the second half

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

The half-time interval could not have come quickly for Bayer Leverkusen, as it gave them the opportunity to regroup after Bayern Munich's onslaught. The Bavarians scored had four goals in eight first-half minutes, one of them almost directly from the restart.

To their credit, Leverkusen came back stronger in the second half, pulling one goal back in the 55th minute, thanks to a smart finish by Patrik Schick. While Bayern Munich continued to dominate proceedings, the hosts provided a better second-half performance to keep the holders at bay.

Unfortunately for them, the damage was already done for Leverkusen in the first half.

