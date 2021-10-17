Bayer Leverkusen 1-5 Bayern Munich: Bayern Player ratings as rampant Bavarians destroy hapless Leverkusen | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich brushed aside Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 at the BayArena in a devastating performance in the Bundesliga.

All their goals came in the first half, with braces from Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry and a strike from Thomas Muller securing a huge win. Patrick Schick pulled a consolation goal back for the hapless Werkself after the break, but that was too little too late.

Lewandowski got the reigning champions underway in the third minute with a wonderful backheel. At the half-hour mark, he scored another to trigger a manic seven-minute spell that saw the Bavarians grab the match by the scruff of the neck.

Just four minutes later, Muller joined the act, with Gnabry making it 4-0 just a few seconds later. He, too, brought up his double three minutes later. All of a sudden, Julian Nagelsmann's side led 5-0 after just 37 minutes, putting the game to bed before Leverkusen could even realise.

Bayern took their foot off the pedal in the second half, possibly keeping one eye on their upcoming Champions League match. The hosts made the most of it by reducing the deficit through Schick.

OptaFranz @OptaFranz 5 – There's only been two instances of a Bundesliga team scoring five goals earlier in an away match than FC Bayern have done so today (37 minutes) – Dortmund in 1964 at Schalke (after 23 minutes) and Karlsruhe also in 1964 in Frankfurt (30 minutes). Flood. #B04FCB 5 – There's only been two instances of a Bundesliga team scoring five goals earlier in an away match than FC Bayern have done so today (37 minutes) – Dortmund in 1964 at Schalke (after 23 minutes) and Karlsruhe also in 1964 in Frankfurt (30 minutes). Flood. #B04FCB https://t.co/OqeT8LNlId

Yet there was nothing to worry Bayern Munich, who cruised to a huge 5-1 victory to climb back to the top of the table. On that note, here are the player ratings for Bayern Munich:

Manuel Neuer - 8/10

The Bayern Munich custodian was at his usual best, making some fine stops in the match. However, he had no chance with Schick's finish.

Niklas Sule - 7/10

Most of his good work lately had come from the flanks, but Sule looked equally comfortable playing more centrally. He also bagged an assist for Muller's goal.

Dayot Upamecano - 7.5/10

Bayern Munich's summer acquisition continued to impress at the heart of their defence with another tidy performance. He barely misplaced a pass too.

Lucas Hernandez - 7/10

He was responsible for keeping Leverkusen's attackers quiet, marking them closely and leaving no space in behind.

Alphonso Davies - 8/10

The Canadian ace drove forward with poise and purpose, but also made some excellent recovery runs behind whenever Leverkusen looked to attack.

Joshua Kimmich - 9/10

Kimmich produced yet another masterclass in midfield, creating a plethora of chances and pressing Leverkusen off the ball. He also laid six key passes in the match.

Squawka Football @Squawka Joshua Kimmich's game by numbers vs. Bayer Leverkusen:119 touches

96 passes

41 final ⅓ passes

17 passes into final ⅓

12 passes into opp box

8 ball recoveries

6 crosses

6 chances created

5 duels won

4 interceptions

3 fouls won

2 tackles made

Leon Goretzka - 8/10

Highly adventurous and full of energy, Goretzka was crucial to winning the midfield battle in the match. However, he'd be disappointed to miss a good scoring chance after the break.

Serge Gnabry - 8.5/10

Gnabry's devastating finishing was on show, as he scored a stunning brace. He fought hard for the ball too, laying out three key passes.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT

⚽️ 2 goals

🥅 3 shots/2 on target

🔑 3 key passes

👟 42/51 accurate passes

💨 2/2 successful dribbles

⚔️ 7/11 duels won

❌ 4 tackles

Thomas Muller - 9/10

The Raumdeuter took Leverkusen apart with effortless grace, scoring once, assisting once, and creating numerous chances. He was Bayern Munich's ceberal assassin on the night.

Leroy Sane - 8/10

On a day like this, what could possibly go wrong for him? Sane showed exactly why Bayern Munich were keen to splash a hefty sum for his services, producing a fine performance. A goal or two would've been the icing on the cake.

Robert Lewandowski - 9/10

The Polish ace returned to scoring ways with two goals, including a stunning backheel to open Bayern Munich's account.

VBET News @VBETnews Lewandowski stats this season 🔥🏟 11 appearances

⚽️ 15 goals Lewandowski stats this season 🔥🏟 11 appearances

⚽️ 15 goals https://t.co/F0ryiv2Uv4

Ratings of Bayern Munich substitutes against Bayer Leverkusen

Omar Richards - 6/10

The 23-year-old relished getting a few minutes off the bench, making a few good passes.

Kingsley Coman - 6.5/10

It was A lively cameo from Coman, whose passing was top notch. He also hounded Leverkusen players off the ball.

Marcel Sabitzer - 8/10

He came on in the second half for Goretzka, and didn't put a foot wrong.

Jamal Musiala - 7/10

The Bayern Munich starlet injected some much-needed energy into an otherwise drab second half.

Josip Stanisic - 7/10

Coming on for Davies in the 40th minute, he defended superbly.

