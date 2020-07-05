Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Bayern Munich: 5 talking points as the Bavarians complete domestic double | DFB-Pokal 2019-20

Here are five talking points from the final of the 77th DFB-Pokal tournament.

Bayern Munich made it consecutive doubles with a 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

Bayern Munich dispatched Bayer Leverkusen in the final of the German cup, with goals from David Alaba, Serge Gnabry, and Robert Lewandowski powering the Bavarians to victory.

In what was a highly entertaining fixture, full-back Alaba converted with a direct free-kick in the 16th minute, which was what Bayern deserved for their early dominance. Their lead was doubled when Serge Gnabry scored with a precise finish from a pass by Joshua Kimmich.

The Bundesliga champions controlled the rest of the first half, limiting Leverkusen to half-chances and 15 minutes into the second half, Robert Lewandowski made sure of the result when he converted straight from a goal-kick by Manuel Neuer.

Four minutes later, Sven Bender rose highest to head home a corner by Kerem Demirbay but this was a scant consolation, as Lewandowski was on hand to grab his brace and Bayern's 4th from an Ivan Perisic cutback in the 89th minute.

With what was virtually the last kick of the game, Kevin Volland headed the ball into the back of the net for Leverkusen, which was chalked off, only for referee Tobias Welz to point to the spot for a handball by Alphonso Davies. Kai Havertz converted the ensuing penalty.

Here, we shall be highlighting five talking points from the 77th DFB-Pokal final.

#5 Bayern Munich again underline superiority in German football

Fresh from winning an 8th consecutive Bundesliga crown, Bayern Munich made light work of Bayer Leverkusen, with an emphatic performance granting them a consecutive domestic double and 20th overall cup triumph.

Their opponents finished 5th in the recently concluded league campaign and were unlucky to finish outside the Champions League places. But the ease with which Bayern Munich controlled proceedings against one of Germany's better sides serves as an ominous warning to the rest of the competition in the future.

#4 Entertaining fixture sums up attacking brilliance of German football

Despite not getting as much coverage as some of the bigger European leagues, the German Bundesliga is one of the most technical leagues in the world, with the pragmatism and conservatism found in other leagues heavily frowned upon.

The early resumption of German football from the COVID-19 enforced lockdown gave fans a feel of the action, and the cup final served up an exciting spectacle for neutral lovers of attacking football.

Chances were created at both ends in what was a highly open, end-to-end game, with six goals scored between the two sides.

#3 Bayer Leverkusen let down by poor individual errors

Despite coming up against the best side in the land, head coach Peter Bosz set up his Leverkusen side to go on the front foot and they were able to fashion some decent chances, although they were unable to convert.

Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz were guilty of missing gilt-edged chances when they found themselves in space, and such mistakes are usually punished by Bayern Munich more often than not. This happened to be the case in this game as well.

Leverkusen were also guilty of defensive lapses, with goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, as well as Edmond Tapsoba, at fault for some of the Bayern goals.

#2 Bayern Munich in prime form to resume quest for Champions League glory

It would have been scandalous to suggest this some months ago, but Bayern Munich are arguably the favourites to lift the Champions League when the competition resumes in its abridged format in August.

Back in November, the perennial German champions found themselves off the pace in the race for the Bundesliga, and were heavily trashed in a 5-1 defeat by Eintratch Frankfurt that led to the sack of Niko Kovac.

His assistant Hansi Flick was given the job on a temporary basis, but the turnaround in form of the Bavarians convinced the powers-that-be at the Allianz Arena to give him the job permanently.

Bayern Munich have particularly been emphatic since the middle of December 2019, picking up 25 victories from their last 26 games. They have also won each of their last 17 games consecutively, since a goalless draw with Leipzig at the start of February.

#1 Robert Lewandowski shows why he is the best striker in the world

Robert Lewandowski has scored 51 goals this season for Bayern Munich

For most of the last decade, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been a regular goalscorer but this season, the 31-year-old has taken his goal-scoring exploits to new heights. With the season running out, he currently leads the way in the race for the European Golden Boot despite playing fewer matches than the players in the rest of Europe's top leagues.

A long-term injury sustained against Chelsea in February threatened to rule him out for the rest of the season, but the Polish international took advantage of the two-month break to return to full fitness and do what he does best.

Upon resumption of football in Germany, Lewandowski plundered nine goals in eight Bundesliga matches for Bayern Munich. His brace in the final, added to his semi-final strike in the DFB-Pokal, means that the former Dortmund man has scored an unbelievable 51 goals from just 43 matches - a total that could be added to when the Champions League resumes.