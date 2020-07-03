Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB Pokal final 2020

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen prepare to go head to head in the DFB Pokal final.

The Bavarian giants are looking to win the DFB Pokal for the 20th time in their decorated history.

Bayern Munich take to the field for the first time since their Bundesliga coronation

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen prepare to lock horns at the Olympiastadion in Berlin with the DFB Pokal trophy up for grabs. The Bavarian giants overcame a poor start to the season to win their eighth Bundesliga title in succession, a new club record.

Hansi Flick's side have looked unstoppable in recent weeks and have won all their games since the restart, as they look to complete yet another domestic double.

Leverkusen, on the other hand, narrowly missed out on a place in next season's Champions League and will look to finish the season on a high with a shock victory.

Kai Havertz will take centre stage at the Olympiastadion, as the German international continues to be linked with a move to Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions were losing finalists in the last two editions of the DFB Pokal and will look to get their hands on the trophy that has eluded them since 2017.

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Since 2006, the two sides have faced other 32 times. Bayern Munich have recorded 21 wins in that period while Leverkusen emerged victorious on six occasions.

The two teams also locked horns at the BayArena in a Bundesliga encounter after the restart. Bayern Munich recorded a comprehensive 4-2 victory on the night, as they stamped their authority over Boas' side after a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: L-W-D-W-L-W

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich Team News

Kai Havertz has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Chelsea in recent weeks

Bayer Leverkusen

Aside from Karim Bellarabi, Peter Boas has a fully fit squad at his disposal and will look to record a victory against the Bayern Munich for the second time this season. Leverkusen's brand of free-flowing attacking football is sure to cause a problem or two for the Bavarian giants on the night.

Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky was part of the Eintracht Frankfurt side that beat Bayern Munich in the 2018 DFB Pokal final. The Finnish shot-stopper will look to emerge victorious once again but has his work cut out for him against a devastating front three.

Injuries: Karim Bellarabi

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Robert Lewandowski has been in stunning goalscoring form this season

Bayern Munich

Niklas Sule and Javi Martinez will be unavailable for the Bavarian giants, as they continue to recover from injuries. While Corentin Tolisso and Thiago are back fully fit, they are unlikely to feature due to the lack of match practice.

34 and out.



Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most potent goalscorers in Europe this season and the Polish hitman is just one shy of the 50 goal mark. Hansi Flick is expected to name a strong lineup, as his side remain on course for a historic treble.

Injuries: Niklas Sule, Javi Martinez

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: None

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lukas Hradecky; Edmond Tapsoba, Sven Bender, Aleksandar Dragovic; Nadiem Amiri, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aranguiz, Daley Sinkgraven; Moussa Diaby, Kai Havertz, Leon Bailey

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich Prediction

Leverkusen are no pushovers but Bayern Munich have looked unstoppable since the restart and should get their hands on the DFB Pokal trophy for the 20th time.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Bayern Munich