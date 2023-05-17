Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2023

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Bayer Leverkusen take on Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in a crucial semi-final clash at the BayArena on Thursday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Giallorossi were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Bologna in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against VfB Stuttgart over the weekend and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a slight edge over Bayer Leverkusen on the European front and have won two out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bayer Leverkusen's one victory.

Bayer Leverkusen lost the first leg by a 1-0 scoreline and are now winless in their last four matches against AS Roma, with their previous victory against the Giallorossi coming in 2004.

AS Roma have won only two of their last 15 European games away from home against German opponents, with their previous such victory coming in 1988.

Bayer Leverkusen have progressed from only one of their last 11 two-legged knock-out ties where they lost the first leg in European competitions but did achieve the feat against AS Monaco this season.

AS Roma won the Europa Conference League last season and could reach a European final for the second successive season under Jose Mourinho.

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have a good squad at their disposal and have shown marked improvement under Jose Mourinho over the past year. The Giallorossi were wasteful against Bologna last week and will need to be clinical in this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency in recent months. AS Roma are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 AS Roma

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes

