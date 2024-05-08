Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2023-24

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with a round of semifinal matches this week as AS Roma take on Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side at the Bay Arena on Thursday. Bayer Leverkusen won the first leg by a comfortable 2-0 margin and will look to add to their scoreline this week.

AS Roma are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Italian outfit held Juventus to a 1-1 draw over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, have stormed their way to a historic Bundesliga title and have been brilliant over the past year. The German champions thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt by a 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma Head-to-Head

AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won two matches apiece out of the eight matches played between the two teams on the European stage.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: W-W-D-D-D

AS Roma form guide: D-L-D-W-L

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma Team News

Bayer Leverkusen have been exceptional this season

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have a fully-fit squad going into this game. Florian Wirtz and Amine Adli have been sensational so far and will look to make their mark this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AS Roma have good players in their ranks

AS Roma

Paulo Dybala has picked up a niggle over the past week but should be able to recover in time for this clash. Romelu Lukaku and Leandro Paredes have been impressive for the Giallorossi and should feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Matej Kovar; Piero Hincapie, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba; Jeremie Frimpong, Alex Grimaldo, Robert Andrich, Granit Xhaka; Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli, Victor Boniface

AS Roma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mile Svilar; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Leonardo Spinazzola; Leandro Paredes, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante; Stephan El Sharaawy, Paulo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have created a legacy under Xabi Alonso and will look to extend their astonishing unbeaten run. Florian Wirtz has been a revelation this season and will to make his mark in this fixture.

AS Roma have improved in recent weeks but will be up against a formidable opponent on Thursday. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 AS Roma