Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Atletico Madrid take on Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Bayer Leverkusen are in 17th place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled so far this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have also been inconsistent this year. Los Colchoneros eased past Celta Vigo by a comfortable 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a slight edge over Bayer Leverkusen and have won three out of the eight matches played between the two teams. Bayer Leverkusen have managed two victories against Atletico Madrid and will need to level the scales on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Bayer Leverkusen. Atletico Madrid were not at their best on the day and will need to step up this week.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Atletico Madrid form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Bayer Leverkusen have a depleted squad

Bayer Leverkusen

Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi, and Andrey Lunev are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Exequiel Palacios is also yet to hit full fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi, Andrey Lunev

Doubtful: Exequiel Palacios

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid have a few injury concerns

Atletico Madrid

Stefan Savic, Jan Oblak, and Sergio Reguilon are currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Felipe is serving a suspension and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Stefan Savic, Jan Oblak, Sergio Reguilon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Felipe

Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Mitchel Bakker, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong; Robert Andrich, Charles Aranguiz; Moussa Diaby, Kerem Demirbay, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Patrik Schick

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ivo Grbic; Reinildo, Axel Witsel, Jose Gimenez; Nahuel Molina, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar; Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata

Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have improved over the past week but have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. The Spanish giants have been inconsistent this season and will need the likes of Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata to step up in this match.

Bayer Leverkusen are in desperate need of a resurgence and have their work cut out for them in the Champions League. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Atletico Madrid

