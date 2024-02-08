Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

The Bundesliga features a match between two of its best teams this weekend as Bayern Munich lock horns with Xabi Alonso's high-flying Bayer Leverkusen side in a crucial clash at the Bay Arena on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Bavarian giants eased past Borussia Monchengladbach by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional over the past year. The home side secured a narrow 3-2 victory against VfB Stuttgart in the DFB Pokal this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an impressive recent record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won 34 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bayer Leverkusen's 10 victories.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last two matches against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and could secure a run of three such games on the trot for the first time since 2010.

The team starting at the top of the league table in the Bundesliga has not won any of the last four league matches against the team starting the game in second place.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up a total of 52 points from their first 20 matches in the Bundesliga this season - the third-best tally at this stage of the season by any club in the history of the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have carved out a piece of Bundesliga history for themselves this season and have been an incredible force under Xabi Alonso. The hosts have kept Bayern Munich at bay so far in the title race and will need to gear up for arguably the most important game of their season.

Bayern Munich have done their part so far this season but have been outpaced by one of the best teams in Europe on the domestic front so far. Both teams can be lethal on their day and could play out a high-scoring draw this weekend.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-3 Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes