Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2025

The Bundesliga features a clash between two of its best teams this weekend as Bayern Munich lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in a crucial encounter at the Bay Arena on Saturday. Both teams have been battling it out in the title race and will view this game as an opportunity to gain a definitive upper hand.

Ad

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been impressive under Vincent Kompany this season. The away side defeated Celtic by a 2-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by VfL Wolfsburg in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won 34 out of the last 58 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bayer Leverkusen's 12 victories.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last five matches against Bayern Munich in all competitions - the longest such run by any team against the Bavarians since 2009.

The team at the top of the Bundesliga standings has won only one of the last seven matches against the team in second place in the competition, with the only such victory during this period secured by Bayer Leverkusen against Bayern Munich last season.

Bayern Munich have picked up 54 points from their 21 matches in the Bundesliga this season.

Ad

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have thrived under Vincent Kompany on the domestic front and remain the frontrunners in the title race. The Bavarian giants have carved out an eight-point lead for themselves and will look to extend their margin this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen have their work cut out for them this season but will back themselves on their home turf. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Ad

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback