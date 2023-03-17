Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023 

Bayern Munich visit the BayArena to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday (March 19), looking to extend their winning run in the league to four games.

After losing 3-2 to their bogey team Borussia Monchengladbach, the Bavarians have recaptured their mojo, making light work of Union Berlin, VfB Stuttgart and Augsburg.

Interspersed between those wins was a 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League as Julian Naglesmann's side booked their place in the quarterfinals.

Only two points separate Bayern and their nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund atop the Bundesliga. Bayern, looking to win their 11th consecutive Meisterschale, will look to keep the pressure on their closest rivals.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, are down in ninth position following a disappointing campaign, accruing only 34 points from 24 games, but have shown improvement lately.

Die Werkself are coming off consecutive wins over Hertha Berlin (4-1) and Werder Bremen (3-2). Between those wins are a pair of UEFA Europa League victories over Ferencvaros (2-0 home and away) to reach the last eight.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 53 clashes between the sides, with Bayern winning 34 times and losing nine.

Leverkusen have lost four of their last five Bundesliga home games against Munich, including their last three since a 3-2 win in February 2019.

Bayern (2005 to 2008) and Wolfsburg (2018 to 2021) are the only sides Leverkusen have lost four straight top-flight games against at the BayArena.

Since Leverkusen were promoted to Bundesliga in 1979, Munich have only won more games (58) and picked up more points against Stuttgart than they have against the Werkself.

Leverkusen will come up against the side at the top of the standings for the second time this season. They beat Union Berlin 5-0 on matchday 13, their biggest league win of the season.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Leverkusen could be a tough nut to crack on their day, but their recent record against Bayern has been poor. With the Bavarians in great form, the visitors should take this one.

Prediction: Leverkusen 2-3 Bayern

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bayern

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

