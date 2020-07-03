Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Three things to watch out for | 2020 DFB-Pokal final

Bayern Munich will play Leverkusen in the league cup final on Saturday

Bayern Munich will be looking to lift another domestic trophy

Sachin Bhat



Bayern and Leverkusen will meet in the cup final for the very first time!

Bayern Munich lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday in the 2020 DFB-Pokal finals at Berlin's Olympic Stadium. The Bundesliga champions lifted their eighth consecutive league title last week, and will now be aiming to complete the 'domestic double'.

Both sides have a win each to their credit this season, but the Bavarians have been nigh unstoppable since the turn of the year, and are heavy favourites here too.

84/85, 1/4 final: B04 1-3 FCB 🔴

97/98, 1/4 final: FCB 2-0 B04 🔴

02/03, 1/2 final: FCB 3-1 B04 🔴

07/09, 1/4 final: B04 4-2 FCB 🦁

14/15, 1/4 final: B04 0-0 FCB (3-5 pens) 🔴

17/18, 1/2 final: B04 2-6 FCB 🔴



19/20, Final: B04 ❓-❓ FCB #B04FCB #Berlin2020 pic.twitter.com/8SN4YAJaZQ — The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) July 2, 2020

Die Werkself, on the other hand, are in their first league cup final since 2009, but have caused several upsets this season to be optimistic.

Here's what to look forward to in the DFB-Pokal final this weekend:

Lewandowski's landmark goal awaits

Robert Lewandowski has been sensational all season, winning both 'player of the year' award as well as the top scorer award in the Bundesliga, and he's isn't done yet. There's another milestone he'll be looking to reach this Saturday. The peerless Pole currently stands at 49 goals in all competitions, which means he needs just one more to hit the elusive 50-goal mark, something he's never accomplished before despite all his relentless exploits.

Robert Lewandowski is the first player in Bundesliga history to win three consecutive Torjägerkanone awards outright:



2017/18: 30 games, 29 goals

2018/19: 33 games, 22 goals

2019/20: 31 games, 34 goals



The best in the business. pic.twitter.com/ZniccHXDUB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 27, 2020

The timing of his feat too, couldn't have been more apt as no other player comes even remotely close to his tally - Ciro Immobile is the next best with 32 goals, whereas Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are at 28 and 27 goals respectively. All of them are left with only a handful of games this season, which means the Bayern Munich ace will be the only player with half a century of goals in this campaign, adding another feather to his cap!

Another 'treble' for Bayern Munich?

Bayern's form holds them in good stead to win the 'treble' again this year

Bayern Munich is arguably one of the best sides in Europe this season, and are now staring at the distinct possibility of another historic treble - its second in only seven years. With the Bundesliga title already in the bag, the Bavarians are now gunning for the league cup which would draw them ever closer to the much-vaunted dream, something which only Barcelona have done twice.

Heading into Saturday's showpiece, Bayern Munich are the obvious favourites. They've won each of the last 16 games, including all 10 since the restart, and clearly appear to be the more in-form team. The Bavarians have also lost just once in the last 10 Pokal finals, whilst also beating Die Werkself 4-2 most recently in a league clash. Barring an unforeseen catastrophe, the holders should nick this one too.

Leverkusen relying on young guns to step up

Much of Leverkusen's 2019/20 campaign was built on several talented young guns, led by Kai Havertz. The 20-year old sensation has been one of the best young players in the league, and also netted 16 times while making nine more assists in all competitions. He'll obviously be the key player for Peter Bosz's side, but then there's Leon Bailey too.

We can all agree that Kai Havertz is needed in the Premier League. 💫pic.twitter.com/iR8FvWLGvB — 90min (@90min_Football) June 29, 2020

He was Bayern Munich's tormentor earlier on in the season by netting twice in the 2-1 victory at the Allianz Arena, while Moussa Diaby and Florian Wirtz are talented stars on the rise too. The latter even became the youngest ever Bundesliga goalscorer at 17 after netting against Bayern last month! So even though the 19-year old Paulinho, another up-and-coming talent, has been ruled out of the finals after an injury, Leverkusen is armed with these precocious youngsters, who must step up to the plate once again.