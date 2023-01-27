Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th January 2023

Bayer Leverkusen are set to play Borussia Dortmund at the BayArena on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Thomas Letsch's Bochum in the league. Goals from Burkinabe centre-back Edmond Tapsoba and Czech forward Adam Hlozek secured the win for Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, beat Bo Svensson's Mainz 2-1 in the league. Goals from Norwegian right-back Julian Ryerson and American forward Giovanni Reyna sealed the deal for Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund. South Korean attacker Lee Jae-sung scored the goal for Mainz.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund have won 15 games, lost seven and drawn six.

French forward Moussa Diaby has managed nine goal contributions in 17 starts for Bayer Leverkusen in the league.

In nine league starts, young Czech attacker Adam Hlozek has managed five goal contributions for Bayer Leverkusen.

Striker Youssoufa Moukoko has managed nine goal contributions in 10 league starts for Borussia Dortmund.

In three league starts so far, American attacker Giovanni Reyna has four goals for Borussia Dortmund.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen are currently 8th in the league, and have won their last five league games. Manager Xabi Alonso deserves credit for the job he has done so far with the Bundesliga club, but will hope that the likes of Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong do not gravitate towards the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, clubs who have been linked with their services.

There is also hope that young talent Florian Wirtz, regarded as one of the best talents in German football right now, is able to recover from his injury issues quickly. Wirtz suffered a serious injury last year, as a result of which he missed out on the World Cup as well. The 19-year old is expected to become an integral part of the national team setup in the future.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are 5th in the league, five points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. They will be buoyed by the return of Sebastien Haller to the setup. The main focus for Edin Terzic will be improving the defence; often times this season Borussia Dortmund have looked extremely fragile defensively.

A close game is on the cards, with a draw an ideal result.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first- Yes

