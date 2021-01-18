Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen host Borussia Dortmund at the BayArena on Tuesday in their upcoming Bundesliga game.

Bayer Leverkusen come into this game following a 1-0 loss to Urs Fischer's Union Berlin on Saturday at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

A late second-half goal from attacker Cedric Teuchert ensured victory for Union Berlin.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Bo Svensson's Mainz on Saturday at the Westfalenstadion.

A second-half goal from former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Levin Oztunali for Mainz was cancelled out by a goal from Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier for Borussia Dortmund.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost six and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Bayer Leverkusen beating Borussia Dortmund 4-3.

A brace from German attacker Kevin Volland and goals from Jamaica international Leon Bailey and veteran midfielder Lars Bender sealed the win for Leverkusen.

Experienced German centre-back Mats Hummels, former Liverpool and Juventus midfielder Emre Can and Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro scored the goals for Borussia Dortmund.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-L-L-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-W-L-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz will be unable to call upon the services of winger Karim Bellarabi, right-back Mitchell Weiser, and former Borussia Dortmund player Sven Bender.

Argentina international Exequiel Palacios, Colombian right-back Santiago Arias and Brazilian youngster Paulinho are also injured.

There are doubts over the availability of young German midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Injured: Karim Bellarabi, Mitchell Weiser, Sven Bender, Exequiel Palacios, Santiago Arias, Paulinho

Doubtful: Florian Wirtz

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund will be without Belgium internationals Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard, left-back Marcel Schmelzer and defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, who are all nursing injuries.

Midfielder Emre Can is suspended, while there are doubts over the availability of USA international Giovanni Reyna.

Injured: Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard, Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadou

Doubtful: Giovanni Reyna

Suspended: Emre Can

Dan-Axel Zagadou suffered a muscle strain during Saturday’s match and will be unavailable until he recovers.



Get well soon, Daxo! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tPI0cvWtk8 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 17, 2021

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky, Aleksandar Dragovic, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven, Nadiem Amiri, Julian Baumgartlinger, Kerem Demirbay, Moussa Diaby, Lucas Alario, Leon Bailey

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Roman Burki, Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Delaney, Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland, Julian Brandt

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have enjoyed some strong performances this season, but have recently hit a bad run of form.

Injuries have not helped, as Peter Bosz's side sit third in the Bundesliga table. They are winless in their last four league games.

😷 wear a mask

🧼 wash your hands

↔️ social distance pic.twitter.com/n1tsTE2feC — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) January 17, 2021

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are behind Bayer Leverkusen because of goal difference. Interim manager Edin Terzic has done fairly well so far, and the return of star striker Erling Braut Haaland from injury has been crucial.

Both sides have talented players capable of making a difference, and we expect this encounter to end in a draw.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

