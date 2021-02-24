Create
Bayer Leverkusen vs BSC Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen have a deficit to overcome in the Europa League
Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified 1 hr ago
Preview
Bayer Leverkusen will look to keep their Europa League hopes alive when they welcome Swiss side BSC Young Boys to the BayArena on Thursday night.

The first leg finished 4-3 to the Swiss side, after Leverkusen didn't get going in the first half and went three goals behind.

They hauled themselves back into the game and drew level at 3-3, but conceded an 89th-minute winner to Theoson Siabatcheu in that game.

Even at the weekend, Leverkusen couldn't turn their wretched recent form around. They only managed a 1-1 draw against Augsburg as they lost further ground in the race to finish in the top four in the Bundesliga.

Young Boys, on the other hand, are having a superb season in the Swiss League so far.

They are comfortably top of the league, and hold an 18-point lead over FC Basel. Young Boys have amassed 50 points from 21 games in the league so far.

Bayer Leverkusen vs BSC Young Boys Head-to-Head

The first leg, which Young Boys won, was the first meeting between these two teams in a competitive fixture.

BSC Young Boys Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide: D-L-L-L-L

Bayer Leverkusen vs BSC Young Boys Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen continue to deal with a rather large injury list at the moment. The likes of Karim Bellarabi, Lars Bender, Paulinho and Mitchell Weiser are all ruled out.

Injured: Paulinho, Santiago Arias, Mitchell Weiser, Lars Bender, Julian Baumgartlinger, and Karim Bellarabi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Young Boys

Vincent Sierro and Christopher Martins Pereira are both ruled out with injury concerns. Meanwhile, Esteban Petignat has a ruptured ligament that has kept him out.

Mohamed Camara and Jean-Pierre Nsame are suspended.

Injured: Vincent Sierro, Christopher Matins Pereira and Esteban Petignat

Suspended: Mohamed Camara and Jean-Pierre Nsame

Unavailable: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs BSC Young Boys Predicted XIs

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Niklas Lomb; Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell; Florian Wirtz, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay; Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby

BSC Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos; Quentin Maceiras, Cedric Zesiger, Fabian Lustenberger, Jordan Lefort; Christian Fassnacht, Sandro Lauper, Michel Aebischer, Miralem Sulejmani; Felix Mambimbi, Meschack Elia

Bayer Leverkusen vs BSC Young Boys Prediction

Leverkusen have three away goals in their kitty, and that puts them in a decent position despite the loss in the first leg.

However, considering their recent form, winning this game isn't a given for them. We are predicting a draw to send Young Boys through to the next round.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 BSC Young Boys

Published 24 Feb 2021, 16:02 IST
Europa League 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen Football Young Boys Football
