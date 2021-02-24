Bayer Leverkusen vs BSC Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen will look to keep their Europa League hopes alive when they welcome Swiss side BSC Young Boys to the BayArena on Thursday night.
The first leg finished 4-3 to the Swiss side, after Leverkusen didn't get going in the first half and went three goals behind.
They hauled themselves back into the game and drew level at 3-3, but conceded an 89th-minute winner to Theoson Siabatcheu in that game.
Even at the weekend, Leverkusen couldn't turn their wretched recent form around. They only managed a 1-1 draw against Augsburg as they lost further ground in the race to finish in the top four in the Bundesliga.
Young Boys, on the other hand, are having a superb season in the Swiss League so far.
They are comfortably top of the league, and hold an 18-point lead over FC Basel. Young Boys have amassed 50 points from 21 games in the league so far.
Bayer Leverkusen vs BSC Young Boys Head-to-Head
The first leg, which Young Boys won, was the first meeting between these two teams in a competitive fixture.
BSC Young Boys Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W
Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide: D-L-L-L-L
Bayer Leverkusen vs BSC Young Boys Team News
Bayer Leverkusen
Leverkusen continue to deal with a rather large injury list at the moment. The likes of Karim Bellarabi, Lars Bender, Paulinho and Mitchell Weiser are all ruled out.
Injured: Paulinho, Santiago Arias, Mitchell Weiser, Lars Bender, Julian Baumgartlinger, and Karim Bellarabi
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Young Boys
Vincent Sierro and Christopher Martins Pereira are both ruled out with injury concerns. Meanwhile, Esteban Petignat has a ruptured ligament that has kept him out.
Mohamed Camara and Jean-Pierre Nsame are suspended.
Injured: Vincent Sierro, Christopher Matins Pereira and Esteban Petignat
Suspended: Mohamed Camara and Jean-Pierre Nsame
Unavailable: None
Bayer Leverkusen vs BSC Young Boys Predicted XIs
Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Niklas Lomb; Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell; Florian Wirtz, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay; Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby
BSC Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos; Quentin Maceiras, Cedric Zesiger, Fabian Lustenberger, Jordan Lefort; Christian Fassnacht, Sandro Lauper, Michel Aebischer, Miralem Sulejmani; Felix Mambimbi, Meschack Elia
Bayer Leverkusen vs BSC Young Boys Prediction
Leverkusen have three away goals in their kitty, and that puts them in a decent position despite the loss in the first leg.
However, considering their recent form, winning this game isn't a given for them. We are predicting a draw to send Young Boys through to the next round.
Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 BSC Young BoysPublished 24 Feb 2021, 16:02 IST