Bayer Leverkusen vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Bayer Leverkusen are set to play Celtic at the BayArena on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Bayer Leverkusen come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Thomas Reis' Bochum in the Bundesliga. An early first-half goal from young French winger Amine Adli ensured victory for Gerardo Seoane's Bayer Leverkusen.

Celtic, on the other hand, beat Callum Davidson's St Johnstone 1-0 in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup. A second-half goal from Scottish winger James Forrest sealed the deal for Ange Postecoglou's Celtic.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Bayer Leverkusen have faced Celtic once before in the UEFA Europa League. It was recently, with Bayer Leverkusen beating Celtic 4-0. Goals from Ecuadorian centre-back Piero Hincapie, young superstar Florian Wirtz, Argentine striker Lucas Alario and former Toulouse winger Amine Adli secured the win for Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-L-D-L

Celtic form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-D-W-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs Celtic Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane will be unable to call upon the services of Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger and Dutch defenders Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Mitchel Bakker. There are doubts over the availability of experienced winger Karim Bellarabi, Chilean midfielder Charles Aranguiz and Argentina international Lucas Alario. Midfielder Kerem Demirbay is suspended.

Injured: Julian Baumgartlinger, Mitchel Bakker, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Doubtful: Charles Aranguiz, Karim Bellarabi, Lucas Alario

Suspended: Kerem Demirbay

Celtic

Meanwhile, Celtic will be without French centre-back Christopher Jullien. There are doubts over the availability of Swedish centre-back Carl Starfelt, Australian midfielder Tom Rogic and young centre-back Stephen Welsh. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Christopher Jullien

Doubtful: Stephen Welsh, Tom Rogic, Carl Starfelt

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Celtic Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky, Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven, Exequiel Palacios, Robert Andrich, Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Nadiem Amiri, Amine Adli

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart, Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Wickers, Osaze Urhoghide, Josip Juranovic, David Turnbull, James McCarthy, Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada

Bayer Leverkusen vs Celtic Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen top their Europa League group, and are three points ahead of 2nd-placed Real Betis. The likes of Florian Wirtz and Moussa Diaby have emerged as young stars for the club, and their performances and potential has not gone unnoticed.

Celtic, on the other hand, are 3rd in the group. Their new project under the management of Ange Postecoglou is under progress. In Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi, Celtic have seemingly found a new attacking superstar.

Bayer Leverkusen should win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Celtic

