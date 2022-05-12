Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayer Leverkusen are set to play Freiburg at the BayArena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.
Bayer Leverkusen come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Sebastian Hoeness' Hoffenheim in the league. A brace from Czech striker Patrik Schick and second-half goals from French winger Moussa Diaby and Argentine striker Lucas Alario secured the win for Gerardo Seoane's Bayer Leverkusen.
First-half goals from young French attacker Georginio Rutter and Austrian midfielder Christoph Baumgartner proved to be a mere consolation for Hoffenheim.
Freiburg, on the other hand, lost 4-1 to Urs Fischer's Union Berlin in the league. Goals from midfielder Grischa Promel, veteran Austrian right-back Christopher Trimmel, Suriname international Sheraldo Becker and Hungarian midfielder Andras Schafer sealed the deal for Union Berlin. Attacker Lucas Holer scored the goal for Freiburg.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Head-to-Head
In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayer Leverkusen hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost five and drawn seven.
The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Freiburg beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1. Goals from Italian attacker Vincenzo Grifo and young forward Kevin Schade ensured victory for Freiburg. Chilean midfielder Charles Aranguiz scored the goal for Bayer Leverkusen.
Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-L-D
Freiburg form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-D-W-W
Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Team News
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane will be unable to call upon the services of star attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, French winger Amine Adli, Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah and winger Karim Bellarabi. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Kerem Demirbay.
Injured: Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Karim Bellarabi
Doubtful: Kerem Demirbay
Suspended: None
Freiburg
Meanwhile, Freiburg could be without midfielder Yannik Keitel and forward Kevin Schade. Other than there are no known issues and manager Christian Streich is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Yannik Keitel, Kevin Schade
Suspended: None
Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Predicted XI
Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky, Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Edmond Tapsoba, Piero Hincapie, Charles Aranguiz, Julian Baumgartlinger, Moussa Diaby, Exequiel Palacios, Sardar Azmoun, Patrik Schick
Freiburg Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Mark Flekken, Jonathan Schmid, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Christian Gunter, Roland Sallai, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Vincenzo Grifo, Jeong Woo-yeong, Lucas Holer
Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Prediction
Bayer Leverkusen are 3rd in the league, and will finish this season in that position. It has been a good season domestically for the club, with the likes of Moussa Diaby and Patrik Schick expected to attract interest after excellent attacking performances.
Freiburg, on the other hand, are now clearly focussing on the DFB-Pokal final against RB Leipzig. They have already announced the departure of star centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck to Borussia Dortmund, and have acted swiftly to replace him. Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Matthias Ginter will return to the club where he began his professional career.
Bayer Leverkusen to win.
Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 Freiburg