Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayer Leverkusen are set to play Freiburg at the BayArena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Sebastian Hoeness' Hoffenheim in the league. A brace from Czech striker Patrik Schick and second-half goals from French winger Moussa Diaby and Argentine striker Lucas Alario secured the win for Gerardo Seoane's Bayer Leverkusen.

First-half goals from young French attacker Georginio Rutter and Austrian midfielder Christoph Baumgartner proved to be a mere consolation for Hoffenheim.

Freiburg, on the other hand, lost 4-1 to Urs Fischer's Union Berlin in the league. Goals from midfielder Grischa Promel, veteran Austrian right-back Christopher Trimmel, Suriname international Sheraldo Becker and Hungarian midfielder Andras Schafer sealed the deal for Union Berlin. Attacker Lucas Holer scored the goal for Freiburg.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayer Leverkusen hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost five and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Freiburg beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1. Goals from Italian attacker Vincenzo Grifo and young forward Kevin Schade ensured victory for Freiburg. Chilean midfielder Charles Aranguiz scored the goal for Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-L-D

Freiburg form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-D-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane will be unable to call upon the services of star attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, French winger Amine Adli, Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah and winger Karim Bellarabi. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Kerem Demirbay.

Injured: Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Karim Bellarabi

Doubtful: Kerem Demirbay

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Meanwhile, Freiburg could be without midfielder Yannik Keitel and forward Kevin Schade. Other than there are no known issues and manager Christian Streich is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Yannik Keitel, Kevin Schade

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky, Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Edmond Tapsoba, Piero Hincapie, Charles Aranguiz, Julian Baumgartlinger, Moussa Diaby, Exequiel Palacios, Sardar Azmoun, Patrik Schick

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Mark Flekken, Jonathan Schmid, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Christian Gunter, Roland Sallai, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Vincenzo Grifo, Jeong Woo-yeong, Lucas Holer

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen are 3rd in the league, and will finish this season in that position. It has been a good season domestically for the club, with the likes of Moussa Diaby and Patrik Schick expected to attract interest after excellent attacking performances.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“There’s interest but he’s key player for our plans”. Patrik Schick "won’t be sold this summer", Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes says: “Nobody needs to contact us for Patrik as he will play with us next season, that's very clear”, he told Bild.“There’s interest but he’s key player for our plans”. Patrik Schick "won’t be sold this summer", Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes says: “Nobody needs to contact us for Patrik as he will play with us next season, that's very clear”, he told Bild. 🔴 #transfers“There’s interest but he’s key player for our plans”.

Freiburg, on the other hand, are now clearly focussing on the DFB-Pokal final against RB Leipzig. They have already announced the departure of star centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck to Borussia Dortmund, and have acted swiftly to replace him. Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Matthias Ginter will return to the club where he began his professional career.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow



Borussia Dortmund has signed Nico Schlotterbeck for the 2022/23 season ✍️ Great to see you, Nico!Borussia Dortmund has signed Nico Schlotterbeck for the 2022/23 season ✍️ Great to see you, Nico! 👋 Borussia Dortmund has signed Nico Schlotterbeck for the 2022/23 season ✍️ https://t.co/CHcs86kZVM

Bayer Leverkusen to win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 Freiburg

