Bayer Leverkusen vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

High-flying Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to take another step towards securing a place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League when they host Hapoel Be'er Sheva at the BayArena this week.

Having lost just once this season - a 1-0 defeat to Slavia Prague on matchday two of this competition - Die Werkself have got off to a resounding start in the new campaign. They have won their last four games, including a 4-2 thumping of the Israeli outfit three weeks ago.

Leverkusen are now on six points in Group C, level with leaders Praha. Hapoel are at the bottom, with only three, and remain winless from their last six games in all competitions.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Head-To-Head

The first leg between these sides at the start of the month was the first official game between them, which Leverkusen won 4-2 in Israel.

🔥 Elton Acolatse with an incredible solo effort for Hapoel Beer-Sheva! 😱@HBS_FC | #UEL pic.twitter.com/9VHbhKu8S3 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 10, 2020

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Hapoel Be'er Sheva Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-L

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Team News

Leverkusen have quite a few injury concerns heading into the clash, with Paulinho, Santiago Arias, Charles Aranguiz, and Exequiel Palacios all sidelined with various issues. Edmond Tapsoba misses the match after testing positive for COVID-19.

However, the hosts will be bolstered by the return of Karim Bellarabi, who missed the last match due to a red-card suspension.

Good news going into #B04HBS!



The appeals committee of the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body upheld Bellarabi’s appeal at the weekend and reduced his suspension from two games to one. https://t.co/Pz5Ip9jAKt — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) November 23, 2020

Injured: Paulinho, Santiago Arias, Charles Aranguiz, and Exequel Palacios

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Edmond Tapsoba

Hapoel will be without the centre-back duo of Amit Bitton and Miguel Vitor, as well as winger Gal Levi, all of whom are out injured.

Injured: Amit Bitton, Miguel Vitor, and Gal Levi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Predicted

Bayer Leverkusen (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky; Lars Bender, Jonathan Tah, Sven Bender, Daley Sinkgraven; Florian Wirtz, Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri; Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Mousa Diaby.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva (3-4-3): Ohad Levita; Loai Taha, Eitan Ratzon, Marwan Kabha; Or Dadia, Josue, Mariano Bareiro, Sean Goldberg; Sintyahu Sallalich, Jhonatan Agudelo, Elton Acolatse.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen's defence has been shaky, conceding 12 times in the last seven games, including five in this competition.

Despite their defensive issues, they've been able to pick up results due to the sheer amount of attacking firepower within their ranks. For that very same reason, we're predicting another win for Peter Bosz's side.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Hapoel Be'er Sheva