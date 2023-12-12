Bayer Leverkusen vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023

Bayer Leverkusen invite Molde to the BayArena for their final group-stage game of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (December 14).

The hosts have a 100% record in the competition and have booked their place in the Round of 16. This is a must-win match for Molde, who are third in Group H with seven points, the same as second-placed Qarabag.

Leverkusen registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Hacken in their previous outing thanks to goals from Victor Boniface and Patrik Schick. Molde, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three games in the Europa League. Kristian Eriksen's brace helped them hold Qarabag to a 2-2 draw last time around.

Leverkusen maintained their unbeaten run across competitions on Sunday with a 1-1 draw to Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Molde, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six games across competitions, registering a 1-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Norwegian Cup final on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the second time, with Leverkusen winning 1-0 in October, continuing their 100% record against Norwegian opposition.

Leverkusen have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding twice in five games. They also have the third-best attacking record, scoring 14 times.

Leverkusen have won nine of their 10 home games this season.

Molde have won their last three away games across competitions.

Molde have not scored in two of their last three away Europa League games.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Molde Prediction

Leverkusen are unbeaten his season and are 100% in the Europa League. Nine of their 14 goals in the competittion have come at home.

Manager Xabi Alonso does not have any major absentees, which has helped him rotate his squad well across a busy schedule. As his team will play for the fourth time in 11 days, fatigue could be a factor, so expect him to make some changes.

Molde, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six games across competitions and will be bouyed by their win in the Norwegian Cup final on Saturday. They have won their last three away games, scoring seven goals and conceding twice.

They have a decent goalscoring record in the competition, netting 11 times. Nonetheless, considering Leverkusen's current form, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Molde

Bayer Leverkusen vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Boniface to score or assist any time - Yes