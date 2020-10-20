Bayer Leverkusen vs OGC Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen are set to host OGC Nice at the BayArena on Thursday in their first UEFA Europa League group stage fixture of the season.

Bayer Leverkusen prepare for this encounter following a 1-0 win over Mainz on Saturday in the Bundesliga. A solitary goal from Argentina international Lucas Alario in the first half was enough to secure victory for Peter Bosz's side.

OGC Nice, on the other hand, beat AS Saint-Etienne 3-1 on Sunday in Ligue 1. Goals from French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou, young attacker Amine Gouiri and forward Myziane Maolida sealed the victory for Patrick Vieira's men. New signing Adil Aouchiche scored the consolation goal for AS Saint-Etienne.

Bayer Leverkusen vs OGC Nice Head-to-Head

This is the first official match between Bayer Leverkusen and OGC Nice.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-D-W

OGC Nice form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-D-W-W

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen vs OGC Nice Team News

Bayer Leverkusen have a few injury concerns to deal with. Right-back Santiago Arias, on loan from Atletico Madrid, is out, alongside teenage sensation Florian Wirtz, striker Patrik Schick and Brazilian attacker Paulinho.

Injured: Santiago Arias, Florian Wirtz, Patrik Schick, Paulinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Nice will be without Danish striker Kasper Dolberg, attacker Alexis Claude-Maurice and Algerian full-back Youcef Atal due to injuries.

Injured: Kasper Dolberg, Alexis Claude-Maurice, Youcef Atal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs OGC Nice Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky, Mitchell Weiser, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay, Exequiel Palacios, Karim Bellarabi, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby

OGC Nice Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Walter Benitez, Robson Bambu, Dante, Stanley Nsoki, Jordan Lotomba, Khephren Thuram, Morgan Schneiderlin, Hassane Kamara, Rony Lopes, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Amine Gouiri

Bayer Leverkusen vs OGC Nice Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen lost two key attackers in the form of Kai Havertz and Kevin Volland to Chelsea and Monaco respectively this summer. New signing Patrik Schick is yet to be fully integrated into the squad, so players like Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby and Kerem Demirbay will have to take the mantle.

Nice, on the other hand, have made some astute signings, including young attacker Amine Gouiri, who has been in good form, and midfielders Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Morgan Schneiderlin. They have begun the season well, and will hope to carry that form into the Europa League.

Advertisement

An evenly-matched affair on Thursday night may produce a draw between these opponents.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Nice