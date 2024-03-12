Bayer Leverkusen vs Qarabag Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

Bayer Leverkusen will invite Qarabag to the BayArena in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

The two teams met in Baku for the first leg last week, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Goals from Yassine Benzia and Juninho helped Qarabag take a commanding two-goal lead in the first leg. Leverkusen displayed a late resurgence, with Florian Wirtz halving the deficit in the 70th minute and fellow substitute Patrik Schick equalizing in added time.

Leverkusen bounced back with a win in the Bundesliga on Sunday, recording a 2-0 home win, thanks to goals from Nathan Tella and Florian Wirtz, keeping their sixth clean sheet of the year.

The visitors also returned to winning ways in the Azerbaijan Premier League on Sunday, defeating Zira 3-1 at home. They are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, recording four wins.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Qarabag Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns three times thus far, with all meetings coming in the Europa League this season. The hosts have an unbeaten record against the visitors, recording two wins.

Before meeting in the first leg last week, they had met in the group stage earlier this season, with Leverkusen recording wins in the home and away meetings.

The hosts have scored two goals apiece in their last five games across all competitions, recording four wins. They have scored at least twice in nine of their 11 games in 2024.

Bayer Leverkusen dropped points for the first time in the Europa League last week.

Qarabag are on an eight-game winning streak in away games, scoring 30 goals.

Two of the three meetings between the two sides have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts outscoring the visitors 8-3.

The visitors suffered two losses in the group stage of the Europa League, with both coming against the hosts.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Qarabag Prediction

Die Werkself have enjoyed an unbeaten run across all competitions this season and have won nine of their 11 games in 2024 across all competitions. They have won eight of their last nine home games across all competitions, scoring 25 goals while conceding just five times.

Xabi Alonso will have a similar squad at his disposal from the first leg, as striker Victor Boniface remains a key absentee. Matěj Kovář, who played in the first leg, did not play against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday with a muscle injury and is a doubt.

The Horsemen travel to Leverkusen on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions, recording four wins. They are unbeaten in their last 10 away games in all competitions, recording nine wins. They have scored 34 goals in that period and will look to build on that form.

Gurban Gurbanov rested key players, including goalscorers from the first leg, Benzia and Juninho, alongside goalkeeper Andrey Lunyov and defender Marko Vešović, on Sunday. So, he is likely to field a strong starting XI.

Both teams have enjoyed a good run of form recently, but home advantage should come in handy for Leverkusen, who are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 Qarabag

Bayer Leverkusen vs Qarabag Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score or assist any time - Yes