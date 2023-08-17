Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of the Bundesliga kicks off with a round of matches this weekend as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important clash at the Bay Arena on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Preview

Bayer Leverkusen finished in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings last season and have been fairly impressive in recent months. The hosts thrashed Teutonia Ottensen by a comprehensive 8-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the league table last season and have stepped up to the plate this year. The away side stunned Bayern Munich with a 3-0 victory in the DFL Supercup this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have an impressive recent record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won seven out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bayer Leverkusen's three victories.

After remaining winless in their first six matches at home in the Bundesliga against RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen managed to win their previous such game in the 2022-23 season by a 2-0 margin.

RB Leipzig have won each of their last five matches in the Bundesliga and are currently on the longest active streak of this nature by any team in the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen managed to pick up only 50 points in their 34 matches in the Bundesliga last season - their lowest tally in the competition since the 2016-17 season.

RB Leipzig have won three of their last four away games in the Bundesliga, with their only defeat such during this period coming against Bayer Leverkusen in April this year.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have an impressive squad at their disposal and were in exceptional form against Bayern Munich. The likes of Timo Werner and Dani Olmo can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen can pack a punch on their day but have struggled against RB Leipzig in the past. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 RB Leipzig

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dani Olmo to score - Yes