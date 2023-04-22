Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd April 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important encounter at the Bay Arena on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side edged FC Augsburg to a 3-2 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts were held to a 0-0 draw in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won seven out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bayer Leverkusen's two victories.

Bayer Leverkusen are winless in their last six matches at home against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the Bundesliga - only FSV Mainz have been in better form during this period in the competition.

After a run of three defeats in four matches in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig have managed to win their last two games in the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen average only 0.77 points against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga - their worst record against a single opponent in the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have been in impressive form this season and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. Timo Werner has been effective for the away side so far and can be lethal on his day.

Bayer Leverkusen have a good squad at their disposal but have a poor record in this fixture. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 RB Leipzig

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Timo Werner to score - Yes

