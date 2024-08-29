Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2024

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as RB Leipzig take on Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an intriguing encounter at the Bay Arena on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side defeated VfL Bochum by a narrow 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional over the past year. The reigning champions defeated Carl Zeiss Jena by a 1-0 margin in the DFB Pokal in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won seven out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bayer Leverkusen's five victories.

Bayer Leverkusen have won three consecutive matches against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga for the first time in their history - more victories than they had achieved in the 13 such games preceding this run.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last 35 matches in the Bundesliga - only two teams have maintained longer streaks of this nature in the history of the competition.

RB Leipzig have conceded at least one goal in their last 14 matches away from home in the Bundesliga - the longest such run in the club's history.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have thrived under Xabi Alonso and will need to work hard to replicate the stunning feats from their previous campaign. Florian Wirtz has been exceptional for his side and will look to exert his influence this weekend.

RB Leipzig can pack punch on their day but have a poor away record this year. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 RB Leipzig

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes

