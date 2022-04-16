Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayer Leverkusen host RB Leipzig in an exciting top-of-the-table clash in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The hosts played out a goalless draw against Bochum in their previous league outing. With this draw, their lead over the visiting side was reduced to just one point.

RB Leipzig secured a 2-0 away win at Atalanta in their Europa League quarter-final fixture on Thursday. In a way, they avenged Leverkusen's 4-2 loss on aggregate to the Serie A club from the round of 16 in the competition.

They are undefeated in their last eight league games and secured a 3-0 win over Hoffenheim last time around.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 11 times in the Bundesliga since 2016. The hosts have just two wins to their name against their eastern rivals, who have five wins in this fixture, while four games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless at home against Die Roten Bullen and secured a 3-1 away win at the Red Bull Arena in the reverse fixture in November.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L

RB Leipzig form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Karim Bellarabi and Jonathan Tah became the latest casualties for the hosts as they left the game against Bochum with bruised ribs and thigh injuries respectively.

Andrey Lunev, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, and Amine Adli remain sidelined with injuries while Sardar Azmoun faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Andrey Lunev, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Amine Adli, Karim Bellarabi, Jonathan Tah

Doubtful: Sardar Azmoun

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Amadou Haidara is the only absentee for the visitors as he continues to recover from a ligament injury.

Injured: Amadou Haidara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky (GK); Odilon Kossounou, Piero Hincapié, Edmond Tapsoba, Mitchel Bakker; Charles Aránguiz, Robert Andrich; Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby, Paulinho; Patrik Schick

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Péter Gulácsi (GK); Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol; Angeliño, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Halstenberg; Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku; Andre Silva

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Die Werkself boast a solid home record and have scored in all but two home games in the league this season. They have scored 68 goals this season but have scored just four times in their last five league games.

Leipzig, on the other hand, have scored in all of their away games since November and have just one loss across all competitions in 2022. The visitors' fine form is expected to continue here and they should be able to eke out a narrow win in their trip to West Germany.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 RB Leipzig

