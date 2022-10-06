Bayer Leverkusen vs Schalke Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2022

Bayer Leverkusen will host Schalke at the BayArena on Saturday afternoon in another round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign.

Die Werkself have endured a poor start to their season and currently find themselves in the drop zone, prompting the dismissal of manager Gerardo Seoane, with Xabi Alonso being named his successor. The home side were beaten 4-0 by Bayern Munich in their last league game before falling to a 2-0 defeat to Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bayer Leverkusen sit 17th in the league table with just five points picked so far. A win on Saturday could see them exit the drop zone and they will be looking to do just that.

Schalke have not had a fairytale return to the top flight and now sit perilously close to the relegation zone as they head into the second quarter of the season. They were beaten 3-2 by 10-man Augsburg last time out and had looked set to come away with a point after fighting their way back from a two-goal deficit but were ultimately undone by a late goal from their opponents.

The visitors sit a point and two places above their weekend opponents in the league standings and will be looking to widen that gap on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Schalke Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 meetings between Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke. The hosts have won 20 of those games while the visitors have won 14 times. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

Die Werkself are unbeaten in their last six games in this fixture, picking up four wins in that period.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five league games and their last six in this fixture.

Schalke have conceded 17 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only last-placed Bochum have conceded more.

Leverkusen have picked up just one point on home turf in the league this season, the joint-fewest in the division.

Schalke are one of five teams in the German top-flight without a win on the road this season.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Schalke Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last seven matches across all competitions. They are winless on home turf this season and could struggle here.

Schalke have lost their last two league matches and have won just one all season. They have struggled on the road this season and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Schalke

Bayer Leverkusen vs Schalke Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Leverkusen to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in five of their last six games in this fixture)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of their last six matchups)

